Lockdown extension: Lagos PDP tasks Sanwo-Olu on relief package, security

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, following the extension of lockdown order for another 14 days by President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide broadcast on Monday, charged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deliberately domesticate the modus operandi, and if need be demand for adequate relief supports from the Federal Government for the state.

President Buhari had, in his broadcast, extended the lockdown order on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states for another 14days.

PDP gave the charge in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Taofik Gani, in reaction to the president’s speech, even as it further charged Governor Sanwo-Olu to consider the imposition of curfew in the state from 8 pm till 8 am.

According to the party, the governor should take this state after he must have summoned a security meeting of all security agencies and CDAs, saying this became imperative to enable the state “frontally and strategically stop this robbery and violent attacks arising from effects of the lockdown.”

“We urge Governor Sanwoolu to at this time deliberately domesticate the modus operandi, if need be, as we suggest, he should request or even Demand for adequate relief supports from the Federal Government for Lagos state.

“For the sake of clarity, we suggest that Governor Sanwoolu should immediately summon security meeting of all security agencies and possibly include CDAs, he should even consider the imposition of Curfew in the state from 8 pm till 8 am.

“This is most appropriate now to frontally and strategically stop this robbery and violent attacks arising from effects of the lockdown,” the party said.

“The violent crimes must be blamed on Sanwoolu and the Lagos Police Command if it lingers beyond 48hours,” PDP declared.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE