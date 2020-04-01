Lockdown: Banks, markets, supermarkets shut down in Abuja

Following the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari which imposes curfew in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun State, business activities in Kubwa (a satellite town in Abuja) were crippled.

Banks, supermarkets, retail shops and the major market in the town, called Kubwa Village market were all shut down.

Tribune Online during a tour of the town, also observed that superstores in the satellite town were open with very little patronage.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed mixed reactions over the lockdown directive from President Buhari.

Apart from Gwarimpa, Kubwa is the most developed satellite town in Abuja, located few kilometres away from Suleja, Niger State.

The town is popularly known for its active nightlife, large market, and one of the preferred residence of civil servants in Abuja.

With the current lockdown directive from President Buhari, Tribune Online can report that economic activities in the town have been crippled.

Motorcyclists upon hearing the lockdown directives, deserted the town, leaving very few motorcyclists around, who in turn hiked the price of transportation.

Also, the prices of some basic items skyrocketed, a bag of sachet water which was sold for N100, increased to N120 before lockdown, after 2which it jumped to N150, on the first day of lockdown.

Also, Tribune Online gathered that mobile network recharge cards added N20 to their initial prices, for example, the one sold for N200 before lockdown, increased to N220.

One of the residents, Glory Monday, who spoke expressed fear with the hike in prices of some basic items. She said if the prices of basic items could skyrocket on the first day of lockdown, what would happen in a week time?

