Locals prevent soldiers from arresting suspected gunrunner in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo, Jos
Soldiers and men of the Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) were prevented by locals from arresting a suspected gunrunner and fabricator hibernating in Vwang District of Jos South local government area of Plateau State over the weekend.

According to a statement signed by OPSH Media Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, the security operatives stormed the district on Saturday to arrest the suspect but were prevented by the people of the community who trooped out in their large number to prevent the arrest.

“Troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, mobilised its personnel in the early hours of Saturday to effect the arrest of the suspected gun-runner and fabricator in Vom Community.

“Sadly, on sighting security personnel, members of the community came out en masse and barricaded the road leading to the community. They prevented the troops from gaining access to the community to carry out their lawful duty.

“All efforts to calm the crowd proved futile as they resorted to throwing stones and other dangerous objects at security personnel who kept their cool in the face of unwarranted provocation,” he said.

The media officer explained that to prevent the situation from degenerating, the OPSH Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the troops from the community.

“While we condemn the action of some members of the community who obstructed our troops from performing a lawful duty, we wish to remind the people about the consequences of preventing the arrest and harbouring criminal elements in their community.

“No one should be in doubt that troops would certainly effect the arrest of any person or persons suspected to be involved in any unwholesome activity considered capable of truncating the peace and security of the state and the nation at large,” he said.

Takwa warned residents of the state against obstructing security agencies from performing their lawful duties.

