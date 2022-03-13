Locals prevent soldiers from arresting suspected gunrunner in Plateau

Soldiers and men of the Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) were prevented by locals from arresting a suspected gunrunner and fabricator hibernating in Vwang District of Jos South local government area of Plateau State over the weekend.
According to a statement signed by OPSH Media Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, the security operatives stormed the district on Saturday to arrest the suspect but were prevented by the people of the community who trooped out in their large number to prevent the arrest.
“Troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, mobilised its personnel in the early hours of Saturday to effect the arrest of the suspected gun-runner and fabricator in Vom Community.
“Sadly, on sighting security personnel, members of the community came out en masse and barricaded the road leading to the community. They prevented the troops from gaining access to the community to carry out their lawful duty.
“All efforts to calm the crowd proved futile as they resorted to throwing stones and other dangerous objects at security personnel who kept their cool in the face of unwarranted provocation,” he said.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
The media officer explained that to prevent the situation from degenerating, the OPSH Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the troops from the community.
“While we condemn the action of some members of the community who obstructed our troops from performing a lawful duty, we wish to remind the people about the consequences of preventing the arrest and harbouring criminal elements in their community.
“No one should be in doubt that troops would certainly effect the arrest of any person or persons suspected to be involved in any unwholesome activity considered capable of truncating the peace and security of the state and the nation at large,” he said.
Takwa warned residents of the state against obstructing security agencies from performing their lawful duties.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more