Local tea seller injured, five tankers burnt in Niger explosion

A local tea seller (Mai Shai) was on Saturday injured during a tanker explosion in Badegi town around Badegi-Bida road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

The explosion which occurred around 7 am was said to have been caused by fuel leakages from one of the tankers parked in front of the tea seller’s shop when he was trying to prepare tea for customers.

The fire started when he lit firewood to prepare warm water.

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Malam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, in an interview with our correspondent by telephone said “the fire was caused by a local tea seller who wanted to light his firewood to warm the water for his customers in order to make tea for them, but he was unaware that a tanker lorry closed by was loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was leaking.”

The NSEMA boss stated further that five tankers loaded with fuel burst into flames and got burnt while the roadside local tea seller who was also injured was quickly rushed by some sympathisers to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida for medical treatment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Inga, however, stated that no residential buildings or commercial outlets were burnt and no life was lost to the unfortunate incident.

He said, “my agency is in contact with our Desk Officer at Katcha Local Government Council, who in collaboration with other Council Officials is presently handling the situation.”