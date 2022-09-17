Local tea seller injured, five tankers burnt in Niger explosion

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo, Minna
Local tea seller injured five tankers burnt in Niger explosion

A local tea seller (Mai Shai) was on Saturday injured during a tanker explosion in Badegi town around Badegi-Bida road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

The explosion which occurred around 7 am was said to have been caused by fuel leakages from one of the tankers parked in front of the tea seller’s shop when he was trying to prepare tea for customers.

Local tea seller injured five tankers burnt in Niger explosionThe fire started when he lit firewood to prepare warm water.

The Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Malam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, in an interview with our correspondent by telephone said “the fire was caused by a local tea seller who wanted to light his firewood to warm the water for his customers in order to make tea for them, but he was unaware that a tanker lorry closed by was loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was leaking.”

The NSEMA boss stated further that five tankers loaded with fuel burst into flames and got burnt while the roadside local tea seller who was also injured was quickly rushed by some sympathisers to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida for medical treatment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Local tea seller injured five tankers burnt in Niger explosionInga, however, stated that no residential buildings or commercial outlets were burnt and no life was lost to the unfortunate incident.

He said, “my agency is in contact with our Desk Officer at Katcha Local Government Council, who in collaboration with other Council Officials is presently handling the situation.”

You might also like
Latest News

Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency, Labour Party insists on Imasuen as…

Latest News

Leadership crisis rocks Gombe Assembly as members ask Speaker to resign over…

Latest News

Nasarawa govt engages 37 medical doctors

Latest News

My mother died 42 years after her husband — Akeredolu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More