Local stock market opens week weaker by 0.02%

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) begins the new week on a bearish note as the benchmark index shed 0.02 per cent.

Basically, the All Share Index (ASI) marginally sheds 0.02 per cent to stand at 47,428.67 basis points at the end of trading activities on Monday, thus dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index to stand at 0.07 per cent and 11.03 per cent respectively.

This brought the market capitalization to N25.561 trillion, recording a 0.02 per cent drop from a previous close of 25.566 trillion as investors lost five billion naira from their net worth.

Market sentiment as measured by market breadth also closed bearish as 22 counters in the losers’ chart were pitted against 19 counters in the gainers’ chart.

On Monday, RTBriscoe led the gainers’ chart, followed by EcoBank Transnational Incorporated, Prestige Insurance, Niger Insurance and Caverton, while from the rear of the chart, CWG and Eterna Oil lost 10.00 per cent apiece to lead the laggards’ chart, flanked by Royal Exchange, Veritas and SCOA to complete the top losers’ chart.

Most sectoral indices closed in the same direction with the ASI, save for NGX30, NGX Banking, and NGX Oil&Gas that gained 0.08 per cent and 1.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

However, market activity as measured by both volume and value of trade gained weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 1.280 million units, representing a 11.00 per cent uptick from a volume of 1.154 million units traded in the previous session.

Value of traded stocks inched up by 12.66 per cent in the session to stand at N7.918 billion as against a value of N7.028 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

FCMB Group dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. This is followed by Fidelity Bank, Zenith Bank, Transnational Corporation and Guaranty Trust Holding Company to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, FCMB Group took the lead of the top five performers as well. It is flanked by MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, GTCO, and lastly Nigerian Breweries.

