Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) started the week northward as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.60 per cent to settle at 62,943.35 points amid strong performances from financial services stocks.

Investor interest in Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, Geregu Power and Guaranty Trust Holding Company were the primary drivers of the overall market’s strong performance having appreciated in share value by 4.46 per cent, 9.7 per cent 6.06 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns increased to +3.2 per cent and +22.8 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors’ overall investment increased by 0.60 per cent having added N203.44 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N34.27 trillion by the end of trading activities on Monday.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 41 tickers gained relative to 27 losers.

On the performance board, Daar Communication and Fidelity Bank recorded the most significant gains of the day having appreciated in share value by 10.0 per cent, respectively; while PZ and Union Bank of Nigeria topped the losers’ list after their respective share prices dipped by 10.0 per cent.

Despite the bullish sentiment, performance across the sub-indices tracked was negative, leading to southward movement in three of the five sub-sector gauges tracked, the NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas, and NGX Industrial indexes, which moderated by 0.66 per cent, 0.62 per cent, and 0.69 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, the NGX Banking and the NGX Insurance indices advanced by 7.57 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.

Activities at the local bourse on Monday were impressive as analysis of market activities showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 56.66 per cent.

A total of 710.02 million shares valued at N13.83 billion were exchanged in 8,979 deals.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company led the volume chart with 65.95 million units traded while Dangote Cement led the value chart in deals worth N7.49 billion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…