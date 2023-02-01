Local stock market opens February bullish as investors earn N143.2bn

Latest News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba, Lagos
NGX Banking stocks market ,Equities market maintains, Equities market recoup, Local stock market bows, Positive sentiments persist, Equities market opens week bullish, Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N133.4bn , Equities market, Equities market opens December, Equities market rebounds, NGX ASI dips by 0.24% as investors lose N61bn, Equities market opens, Airtel Africa, BUA Foods pushes stock market to 5th consecutive gain, Equities investors lose N21.3bn as bear resurfaces at NGX, Investors gain N131.9bn, Equities market maintains bearish stance as investors lose N17.7bn, Equities investors lose N71.9bn, Equities investors earn N252.1bn as bulls persist at NGX, Equities market dips by 1.8% despite robust trading activities, Gains in Dangote Cement's stock halt losses at NGX, Local stock market halts bullish trend as investors lose N127.1bn, Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn, NGX: BUA Cement stocks keep market on positive territory as investors earn N178.4bn, Selloffs of Banking stocks, Investors earn N12.5bn , Equities market reverses, BUA Cement losses further, dips local stock market by 0.5%, Shareholders query NGX over impending resolutions, NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%, Nigerias inflation rate in August , Local stock market halts negative trend as investors earn N25bn, Large Cap stocks losses, Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N30bn, Equities investors earn N65bnEquities investors lose N78bn as bears persist at NGX, investors lose N10bn, Equiti, es investors lose N18bnNigerias inflation rate soars , Local stock market slips further by 2.26% as ASI settles below 50,000bps, Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%, Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

The local bourse extended the bullish run for the fourth consecutive session as the All-Share index gained 0.49 per cent to open the month of February with 53,499.68 points.

Hence, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse rose to 4.39 per cent despite the market breadth closing flat with 20 gainers and losers a piece.

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited, on Wednesday, Investors interest in Nestle Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company kept the market in the positive terrain as the share prices appreciated by 1.84 per cent, 2.00 per cent and 0.40 per cent, respectively.

Investors therefore earned N143.17 billion as the market capitalization settled at N29.14 trillion at the end of the day’s trading sessions.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was mixed, as an equal number of tickers gained and lost. On the performance board, IMG and Seplat topped the gainers’ list having appreciated in respective share vale by 10.0 per cent, while Guinness and Ardova recorded the highest losses of the day after their respective share prices dipped by 10.0 percent.

Reflective of a flat positive sentiment towards banking and Oil/Gas stocks, only two of the five sub-sector gauges tracked closed in green, The NGX Banking and NGX Oil/Gas indices rose by 1.22 per cent and 3.61 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, and NGX Industrial indices moderated by 1.34 per cent, 0.11 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

In the broader market, the NGX Premium index and the NGX-30 index both increased by 66 basis points and 38 basis points, respectively.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 6.13 per cent.

A total of 200.37 million shares valued at N5.52 billion were exchanged in 3,716 deals. Guaranty Trust Holding Company led the volume chart with 16.61 million units traded, while Geregu led the value chart in deals worth N1.64 billion.

You might also like
Latest News

Trump blames oil fight, ‘Fake News’ for stock market drop

Latest News

NSE: Dangote loss dips market capitalisation by N351.8b

Latest News

Equities investors gain N91.4bn

Latest News

‎Equities Market maintains gain, adds N73.5bn

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More