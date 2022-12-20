Local stock market maintains bullish trend as investors earn N11bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday was positive, extending gains for the fifth consecutive session.

The local bourse closed higher as the benchmark index gained 0.04 per cent to settle at 49,416.18 basis points.

The Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns of the All Share Index (ASI) remained unchanged at +3.7 per cent and +15.7 per cent, respectively.

Investors, therefore, earned N10.97 billion as the market capitalisation settled slightly higher at N26.92 trillion by the end of trading activities on Tuesday.

The Nigerian equities market traded with mixed sentiments as gains in Zenith Bank, Dangote Sugar and Guaranty Trust Holdings Company were the main drivers of the market’s overall performance having appreciated by 1.04 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 14 tickers lost relative to 11 gainers.

On the performance board, Neimeth Pharmaceutical topped the losers’ list after their respective share prices dipped by 9.7 per cent and 9.4 per cent, while UPDCreit and Royal Exchange recorded the most significant gains of the day after recording 8.6 per cent and 6.0 per cent growth in their respective share prices.

Analysing by sectors, the Banking and Oil & Gas indices recorded gains of 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, while the Insurance index declined by 0.3 per cent. The Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods indices closed flat.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Eight Months Withheld Salaries: ASUU May Consider Legal Action Against FG

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to fight on until the withheld eight months salaries of its members during the period of the recently suspended strike are paid to them in full…

Kogi: Agbakoba Tackles EFCC Over N20bn Bailout

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has tackled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over what he described as an unwarranted media trial of the Kogi State government…

Atiku To APC: Lift Veil On Your Flag-Bearer’s Identity





THE All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign has been told to lift the veil on the background of its presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, and clear the perception that his whole life is shrouded in mystery…

Kidnappers Kill Businessman After Ransom Payment In Ondo

A businessman based in Ugbe Akoko, Ondo State, Augustine Okoye, who was kidnapped with his wife has been reportedly killed by abductors after payment of ransom…

Local stock market maintains bullish trend as investors earn N11bn