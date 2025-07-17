Local stock market hits N82trn as bulls persist at NGX

The Nigerian equities market capitalization crossed the N82 trillion mark on Thursday, driven by a rally in key stocks such as BUA Cement Plc and Dangote Cement Plc.

The All-Share Index (ASI) gained 1,316.79 points, representing an increase of 1.02 per cent, to close at 130,283.87 points. Market capitalization also rose by N833 billion to close at N82.418 trillion.

The upturn was driven by price appreciation in large- and mid-cap stocks, including Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, NASCON Allied Industries, Cadbury Nigeria, and First Holdco.

Commenting on the market outlook, Afrinvest Limited said, “We anticipate a modest performance on the bourse, as selective buying offsets profit booking.”

However, investor sentiment—as measured by market breadth—closed negative, with 30 stocks gaining while 46 declined. BUA Cement emerged as the highest price gainer, rising 10 per cent to close at N112.20 per share. Dangote Cement followed with a 9.99 per cent gain to close at N473.30, while Chams Holding Company rose by 9.96 per cent to close at N3.09 per share.

First Holdco appreciated by 9.94 per cent to close at N35.40, while ABC Transport gained 9.85 per cent to close at N5.69 per share. On the losers’ chart, Haldane McCall, MeCure Industries, Berger Paints, John Holt, May & Baker Nigeria, and RT Briscoe all declined by 10 per cent to close at N4.68, N11.70, N33.75, N9.00, N15.30, and N3.42 respectively, per share.

FTN Cocoa Processors shed 9.97 per cent to close at N6.32, while Academy Press dropped 9.96 per cent to close at N7.50 per share.

The total volume of shares traded dipped by 89.8 per cent to 1.193 billion units, valued at N42.756 billion, exchanged in 37,418 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings led the activity chart with 168.099 million shares worth N4.622 billion. First Holdco followed with 86.416 million shares valued at N3.045 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 83.357 million shares worth N6.292 billion.

Nigerian Breweries exchanged 68.567 million shares valued at N5.084 billion, while AIICO Insurance traded 65.251 million shares worth N139.267 million.

