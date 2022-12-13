Local stock market halts bullish run to dip by 0.1%

Latest News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba -Lagos
Local stock market halts bullish run to dip by 0.1%, Equities market maintains, Local stock market dips, Negative sentiments persist, Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday was unimpressive as the benchmark index shed 0.14 per cent to start a new week on a negative note amidst low turnover., Equities , maintains bearishLocal stock market opensProfit taking on MTN Nigeria stocks NGX NGX: Equities investors Local stock market slips further Local stock market DMO lists N2506bn Sukuk on NGX, webinar NGX Telcos stocks pushed market , Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX, NGX: Investors earn

On Tuesday, bearish sentiment drove the domestic bourse as the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed 0.09 per cent lower to settle at 48,853.54 basis points.

Consequently, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse slipped to 14.37 per cent.

Specifically, profit-taking on mid and large-cap stocks such as CHAMS, Jaiz Bank, CAP, MTN Nigeria and Union Bank of Nigeria lowered their respective share prices by 8.70 per cent, 8.42 per cent, 4.14 per cent, 3.26 per cent, and 2.31 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, lost N24.8 billion as the market capitalisation settled lower at N26.61 trillion by the end of the day’s trading activities.

Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. On the performance board, CHAMS topped 13 others on the laggard’s log after its share value decreased by 8.70 per cent, while Cornerstone Insurance led ten others on the leader’s table as the insurance stock value increased by 8.70 per cent.

Sectorial performance was upbeat as three out of the five indices tracked closed northward; the NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, and NGX Industrial indices rose by 0.64 per cent, 0.31 per cent, and 1.78 per cent, respectively. The NGX Consumer Goods index and the NGX Oil/Gas index remained unchanged from the previous day.

Meanwhile, an analysis of market activities on Tuesday showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 53.94 per cent. A total of 162.98 million units of shares valued at N3.87 billion were exchanged in 3,286 deals.

Sterling Bank led the volume chart with 31.61 million units traded, while MTN Nigeria led the value chart in deals worth N2.60 billion.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Local stock market halts bullish run to dip by 0.1%

You might also like
Latest News

Senate set to take a position on CBN’s new cash withdrawal policy

Latest News

Senate ad-hoc panel summons NIRSALS over allegation of uneven loan disbursements

Latest News

2023: Why Atiku should not ignore Wike, aggrieved governors ― South West Integrity…

Latest News

NANS condemns school fee increment, economic hardship in Nigeria

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More