On Thursday, the domestic bourse ended its four-day winning streak as the benchmark index shed 0.13 percent to close at 48,365.14 basis points.

Notably, selloffs in telco heavyweight, MTN Nigeria, as well as Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Wapco underpinned the market’s weak performance, as the high capitalised stocks depreciated by 2.27 percent, 0.48 percent, and 0.46 percent, respectively.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 13.22 percent.

Equities investors, therefore, lost N33.42 billion as the market capitalization closed lower at N26.34 trillion.

Despite the overall bearish trade, market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

On the performance board, Chams led 13 others on the leader’s table having appreciated in share value by 9.09 percent, while Honeywell Flour Mills topped seven others on the laggard’s log after its share value depreciated by 9.09 percent.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 11.20 percent.

A total of 148.16 million units of shares valued at N2.98 billion were exchanged in 3,391 deals. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated led the volume chart with 26.36 million units traded, while MTN Nigeria led the value chart in deals worth N1.19 billion.

Local stock market halts bullish run, investors lose N33.4bn