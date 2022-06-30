Local stock market halts bears, gains 3bps

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positively on Thursday as the benchmark index inched up marginally by three basis points.

At the end of trading activities t the local bourse, the All Share-Index (ASI) was pegged at 51,817.59 basis points from its previous close of 51,802.48 basis points.

This outing pushed both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the ASI at-3.39 per cent and 21.31 per cent from their previous close of -3.42 per cent and 21.27 per cent respectively.

Investors’ networths thus increased by N8.00 billion as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N27.935 trillion, from the N27.927 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bulls’ camp maintained dominance over the market breadth with 20 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 18 counters in the losers’ chart.

University Press Limited gained 9.79 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, flanked by McNicholas, Cornerstone Insurance, CHI Plc and John Holt to populate the top five gainers chart.

From the rear of the chart, PZ, Triple G, Prestige Insurance, Honeywell Flour Mills MD RTBriscoe populated the top five losers’ chart.

Key sectoral indices closed in the same direction as the ASI, save for the NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Lotus Islam and NGX Industry indices that shed 0.21 per cent, 0.04 per cent, and 0.15 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASEM sector closed flat.

Also, market activity as measured by the volume of trades shed weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 223.111 million units, representing a 46.43 per cent downtick from a volume of 416.470 million units traded in the previous session.





Conversely, the value of those traded stocks inched up by 12.01 per cent in the session to stand at N3.874 billion as against a value of N3.459 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

FBN Holdings dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. This is followed by Access Corporation, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Zenith Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria also took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by FBN Holdings, Airtel Africa, Nigerian Breweries and Guaranty Trust Holding Company.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Local stock market halts bears… Local stock market halts bears…