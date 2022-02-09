Local stock market halts bearish sessions as investors earn N54bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Local stock market halts , Equities investors lose, Local stock market, Local stock market bows, Local stock market rebounds, High cap stocks' loss , Local stock market rebounds as market capitalisation crosses N24trn, Equities investors gain N23bn , NGX lists BUA Foods, equities market goes bullish, Local stock market extends, Equities investors earn N22bn , Local stock market opens , NGX: Stock market maintains positive sentiment as benchmark index adds 1%, Equities investors gains N629bn, Local stock market dips, Local stock market opens week bullish as investors earn N31.8bn, Investors sheds previous gains , Telcos stNegative sentiments persist, ocks push market, Investors lose N13bn in five days, Profit-taking dips market, Local stock market opens, Equities investors lose N12bn, Investors gain N169.7bn , Investors earn N54bn, Equities market rebounds, sentiments persist as investors earn, equities market halts bearish strides, Equities investors earn N10bn in five days, Local stock, dips market further by 0.1%, market reverses previous day's gain, Equities investors lose N24.4bn, Local stock market goes flat despite robust activities, Profit-taking pushed market bearish, Market opens September on bearish trend, Dangote Cement, Access stocks halt bearish trend, bears persists at NGX, Equities investors trade N8.2bn , FBN Holdings shares moves Investors lose N20bn, Equities investors earn N371bn, Bullish trend persists, Local stock market, Equities market post fourth day, Investors gain N30.1bn, Equities investors lose N159.54bn , Equities investors lose N159.54bn, Sell pressure dips market, investors gain N376bn, NGX posts second weekly loss, Bearish trend persists, Market opens week weaker, market bows to profit taking, Equities investors earn , Local bourse opens week , Local stock market closes, Sell-off in Airtel Africa's stocks pushes local stock market lower by 0.2 per cent, Bears persists , equities investors lose N23bn, Equities market bows equities investors lose , Investors gain N151bn , Investors earn N245bn , Local stock market opens, Local stock market , Equities investors lose , Local stock market, Equities market lost N604bn, Equities market sustains, Buying interest in banking stocks Stock investors earn N59.42bn, Local stock market extends , Equities investors earn , Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, equities trading halts the bearish trend to close into a positive note as the All-Share Index (ASI) gains 0.21 per cent to peg the ASI at 47,057.24 basis points.

This outing pegged the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the All-Share Index to stand at 1.14 per cent
and 10.40 per cent respectively.

Market Capitalization followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N255.411 trillion, a 0.21 per cent incline from the N25.357 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session, as investors earned N54 billion in the session.
Market breadth closed in favour of the bulls with 27 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 14 counters in the losers’ chart.

RTBRISCOE gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session.

It was flanked by SCOA, Sunu Assurance, NEM Insurance, and Union Bank of Nigeria to complete the list of the top five gainers. From the rear of the chart, Juli sheds the most weight by ten per cent to lead the laggards’ chart as it is flanked by Multiverse, Sovereign Insurance, AIICO Insurance, and UPDCREIT to complete the top losers’ chart.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Most sectoral indices closed in the same direction with the ASI save for NGX Lotus Islam that marginally shed weight, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM
closed flat.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades inched up in the session with daily traded volume standing at 297.245million units, a 24.78 per cent increase from a volume of 238.216 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of traded stocks waned by 7.69 per cent in the session to stand at N4.694 billion as against a value of N5.085 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Access Bank dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. With regards to the value of traded stocks, Presco took the lead of the top five performers as well.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Local stock market halts bearish sessions as investors earn N54bn

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

Local stock market halts bearish sessions as investors earn N54bn

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Business News

Increase VAT, remove fuel subsidy now, IMF tells Nigeria

Business News

GTCO acquires Mutual Fund Pension Subsidiaries of Investment One Financial Services

Business News

Green Energy International to commission LPG extraction, power plants in Otakikpo

Business News

GTCO acquires Investment One Pensions Managers Limited

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More