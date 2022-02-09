Local stock market halts bearish sessions as investors earn N54bn

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, equities trading halts the bearish trend to close into a positive note as the All-Share Index (ASI) gains 0.21 per cent to peg the ASI at 47,057.24 basis points.

This outing pegged the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the All-Share Index to stand at 1.14 per cent

and 10.40 per cent respectively.

Market Capitalization followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N255.411 trillion, a 0.21 per cent incline from the N25.357 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session, as investors earned N54 billion in the session.

Market breadth closed in favour of the bulls with 27 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 14 counters in the losers’ chart.

RTBRISCOE gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session.

It was flanked by SCOA, Sunu Assurance, NEM Insurance, and Union Bank of Nigeria to complete the list of the top five gainers. From the rear of the chart, Juli sheds the most weight by ten per cent to lead the laggards’ chart as it is flanked by Multiverse, Sovereign Insurance, AIICO Insurance, and UPDCREIT to complete the top losers’ chart.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Most sectoral indices closed in the same direction with the ASI save for NGX Lotus Islam that marginally shed weight, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM

closed flat.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades inched up in the session with daily traded volume standing at 297.245million units, a 24.78 per cent increase from a volume of 238.216 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of traded stocks waned by 7.69 per cent in the session to stand at N4.694 billion as against a value of N5.085 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Access Bank dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. With regards to the value of traded stocks, Presco took the lead of the top five performers as well.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Local stock market halts bearish sessions as investors earn N54bn

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

Local stock market halts bearish sessions as investors earn N54bn