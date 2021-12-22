Local stock market extends previous day’s sentiments as investors lose N76bn

Latest News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Local stock market extends, Equities investors earn N22bn , Local stock market opens , NGX: Stock market maintains positive sentiment as benchmark index adds 1%, Equities investors gains N629bn, Local stock market dips, Local stock market opens week bullish as investors earn N31.8bn, Investors sheds previous gains , Telcos stNegative sentiments persist, ocks push market, Investors lose N13bn in five days, Profit-taking dips market, Local stock market opens, Equities investors lose N12bn, Investors gain N169.7bn , Investors earn N54bn, Equities market rebounds, sentiments persist as investors earn, equities market halts bearish strides, Equities investors earn N10bn in five days, Local stock, dips market further by 0.1%, market reverses previous day's gain, Equities investors lose N24.4bn, Local stock market goes flat despite robust activities, Profit-taking pushed market bearish, Market opens September on bearish trend, Dangote Cement, Access stocks halt bearish trend, bears persists at NGX, Equities investors trade N8.2bn , FBN Holdings shares moves Investors lose N20bn, Equities investors earn N371bn, Bullish trend persists, Local stock market, Equities market post fourth day, Investors gain N30.1bn, Equities investors lose N159.54bn , Equities investors lose N159.54bn, Sell pressure dips market, investors gain N376bn, NGX posts second weekly loss, Bearish trend persists, Market opens week weaker, market bows to profit taking, Equities investors earn , Local bourse opens week , Local stock market closes, Sell-off in Airtel Africa's stocks pushes local stock market lower by 0.2 per cent, Bears persists , equities investors lose N23bn, Equities market bows equities investors lose , Investors gain N151bn , Investors earn N245bn , Local stock market opens, Local stock market , Equities investors lose , Local stock market, Equities market lost N604bn, Equities market sustains, Buying interest in banking stocks Stock investors earn N59.42bn, Local stock market extends , Equities investors earn , Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extends previous days negative outings as benchmark index further dips by 0.34 per cent, on Wednesday.

Specifically, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.44 per cent to settle at 42,244.22 basis points, bringing the month-to-date and year-to-date outings to stand at 2.32 per cent and 4.90 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, lost N76 billion in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N22.050 trillion, a 0.34 per cent loss from the N22.126 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed in favour of the bulls with 17 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 14 counters in the losers’ chart.

Cutix was the best performing stock in the session, as it is flanked by May&Baker, UPDC, CHI PLC, and Chams to complete the list of the top five gainers.

From the rear of the chart, Royal Exchange shed the most weight to lead the laggards’ chart as it was flanked by Lasaco Insurance, Union Bank of Nigeria, FCMB and Oando to complete the top losers’ chart.

Most sectoral indices closed in the same direction with the ASI save for NGX Insurance and NGX Consumer Goods that gained 0.55 per cent and 0.58 per cent respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value shed weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 224 million units, representing a 18.81 per cent decrease from a volume of 246 million units traded in the previous session.

Value of traded stocks dipped by 32.47 per cent in the session to stand at N2.658 billion as against a value of N3.935 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

UACN dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session on Wednesday. This was followed by Mutual Benefits, Sovereign Insurance, Veritas Kapital and Access Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, UACN took the lead of the top five performers as well. It is flanked by Nestle Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Okomu Oilpalm and Zenith Bank.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Local stock market extends previous day’s sentiments as investors lose N76bn

Local stock market extends previous day’s sentiments as investors lose N76bn

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

INVESTMENT/CASH MAKING OPPORTUNITY- Get paid monthly directly to your bank account and at your terms, even as a silent investor/partner in one or variety of businesses ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Tax Appeal Tribunal: CPPE seeks review of provisions on 50% amount in dispute

Latest News

AFF supports FRSC to kickstart anti-corruption sensitisation in training centres

Latest News

Bandits kidnap over 70 traders in Kaduna

Latest News

Kano Hisbah denies inviting parents of new Miss Nigeria

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More