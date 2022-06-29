Local stock market closes flat amidst robust activities

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
stock market closes flat, stock market second loss, Bulls persist at NGX, Profit-taking takes up activities , Bears persist at NGX , Equities investors earn N158bn, Investors lose N22bn , capital investment in Q1 2022, Nigerian equities market opens, Nigerian equities market opens June bearish as ASI dips further by 1.24%, Equities investors earn N596bn, stock market halts bearish, Local stock market, stock market opens week, Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high. Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, was flat, despite an increase in the volume of shares traded.

Bearish sentiment in index heavyweight, MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated evened out investor demand for FBN Holdings, Dangote Sugar and Zenith Bank, keeping the market largely still.

Thus, the All-Share Index traded flat at 51,802.48 basis points with the Month-to-Date loss and Year-to-Date return unchanged at -2.2 per cent and +21.3 per cent, respectively.

The market capitalisation of the local bourse shed a meagre N810.63 million to close at N27.93 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 16 tickers gained relative to 14 losers.

On the performance board, Ikeja Hotel and Royal Exchange topped the gainers’ list having appreciated in value by 10.0 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively, while University Press and Chams recorded the highest losses of the day after their respective share values depreciated by 9.6 per cent and 8.0 per cent.

On sectors, the Insurance, Consumer Goods, and Oil & Gas indices recorded gains by 0.5 per cent, 0.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively, while the Banking index declined by 0.1 per cent. The Industrial Goods index closed flat.

The total volume of trades increased by 32.4 per cent to 416.47 million units, valued at N3.46 billion, and exchanged in 4,466 deals.

Mutual Benefit was the most traded stock by volume at 212.51 million units while Guaranty Trust Holding Company was the most traded by value at N867.54 million.


YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Local stock market closes flat amidst robust activities

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Local stock market closes flat amidst robust activities

You might also like
Business News

Nigerian stock market post second weekly loss, dips by 0.14%

Business News

Bulls persist as equities investors further earn N130bn

Business News

Bulls persist at NGX as investors gain N153bn

Business News

Equities investors earn N181bn as NGX rebounds by 0.7%

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More