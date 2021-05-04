Local stock market bows to profit-taking, sheds 0.1 cent

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Local stock market bows, Trading activities at Nigerian bourse, Selloffs of Cement stocks , NSE completes demutualisation process, equities market opens week , workshop Profit-taking dips equities market, equities market reverses gain, Investors lose N368bn, Stock market sustains loss, Equities investors gain N45.5bn, stock market week bullish, High cap stocks, NSE ranks world best-performing, Market capitalisation hits N20trn, Equities market positive trend, Trading on NSE, NSE Circuit Breaker, GTBank, Equities market, Local market, Stock market, Equities market, Local stock market opens, NSE equities market , Equities, COVID-19: Nigerian Stock Exchange, Sukuk

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) kick starts the month of May on a bearish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) lose 0.1 per cent on Tuesday.

Profit-taking by investors spurred the first loss of the week, thus, the ASI declined by 0.1 per cent to 39,801.78 basis points.

Specifically, profit-taking on MTN Nigeria, WAPCO, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa by investors’ saw as their respective share prices fell by 0.51 per cent, 5.20 per cent, 1.12 per cent and 1.37 per cent.

Consequently, the Month-to-date and Year-to-Date losses printed -0.1 per cent and -1.2 per cent, respectively.

Despite the negative outing, market breadth closed positive as 24 gainers were recorded against 16 losers.

On the performance chart, LASACO Insurance and Neimeth Pharmaceutical recorded the top gainers of the day with respective ten per cent appreciation in their share value, while Linkage Insurance and Regal Insurance were the top losers of the day by 13.1 per cent and 9.1 per cent.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative as the Insurance, Oil & Gas, Industrial Goods and Banking indices all closed in the red; the Consumer Goods index was the sole gainer.

Meanwhile, trading activity picked up as total deals, volume and value of stocks traded rose by 30.09 per cent, 34.27 per cent and 56.26 per cent to 5,616 deals, 0.42 billion units and N46 billion respectively.

FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume at 79.60 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N1.28 billion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Local stock market bows to profit-taking, sheds 0.1 cent

Local stock market bows to profit-taking, sheds 0.1 cent

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Business News

DLM Capital Group unveils 5,000,000 units of fixed income fund

Business News

LCCI calls for better interface between regulatory agencies, SMEs

Business News

NAMB lauds Reps’ position on MFBs’ recapitalisation deadline

Business News

Shareholders laud management as Transcorp takes electricity generating capacity to…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More