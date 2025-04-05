Local hairstylist makes waves in entertainment industry

Local hairstylist makes waves in entertainment
Segun Kasali

Lagos-based hairstylist, Ewesanu Ridwan, is making a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his unique and creative hairstyles. As the CEO of Rilonestyles, a premium brand salon, Ridwan has worked with numerous artistes and celebrities, helping them to stand out with his exceptional hairstyling skills.

Ridwan said this in an interview with Saturday Tribune while reminiscing on his journey into the hair-making business, having grown up in Ajegunle, popularly known as AJ City.

Despite having a talent for football and playing for various clubs across the country, Ridwan’s love for hairstyling took center stage. He has now become a sought-after hairstylist in the entertainment industry.

According to Ridwan, “Hairstyling is an integral part of entertainment. It’s a symbol of identification and recognition for artistes, and it’s essential for them to be unique with it.” He also emphasized the importance of artistes being mindful of the messages their hairstyles convey, as different styles can elicit different responses from various people.

With his expertise and creativity, Ridwan is helping to shape the entertainment industry, one hairstyle at a time. His work is a testament to the impact that hairstyling can have on an artiste’s image and brand. As Ridwan continues to make waves in the industry, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next.

READ ALSO: Hairstylists lament low patronage as women embrace wigs

