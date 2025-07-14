Local Government funds are often not utilized effectively in Nigeria

This is the right time for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a committee to address the issue of bad roads at the local level in Nigeria. Nigerians don’t feel the impact of local government funds due to neglected roads by some chairmen. Many Nigerians are worried about the poor state of many local roads despite the existence of monthly allocation of billions of naira that the presidency is sending to many states, including Oyo State, for their maintenance and construction. The question to ask is this: Who is to blame for the poor state of local roads in Nigeria?

For me, I want to say with a degree of certainty that Nigerians should stop blaming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the poor state of their local roads, as it is on record that the presidency is sending monthly allocation to maintain and construct the said local roads to all the elected chairmen. Where is the said local government monthly allocation fund? Nigerians should begin to hold the governors accountable for mismanagement of local government funds.

Some local roads in Nigeria are bad and difficult or even impossible for road users to ply. There is the need for the presidency to begin to monitor how the said local government funds are being spent. Local governments are designed to be closest to the people and it is the responsibility of local government chairmen to address local needs facing their people. The reverse is the case. It is true that some state governors are actively working on road repairs and construction of new ones but instead neglected some local roads, leading to dangerous driving conditions and economic hardship.

The road in Onireke Elewuro Akobo falls within Lagelu local government, Ibadan is known to have issues, such as potholes and poor maintenance. The said Onireke Elewuro Akobo road has been neglected for quite a long time. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implored to kindly look into the issue of local roads in Nigeria.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan Oyo State

READ ALSO: Before local govt funds are milked dry