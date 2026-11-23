LIVINGTRUST Mortgage Bank Plc emerged as the best-performing stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) last week, recording a 28.76 percent appreciation in share price, even as its latest financial results showed a sharp deterioration in earnings and its regulatory disclosures revealed an outstanding free-float compliance deficiency.

The mortgage bank’s shares advanced from an opening price of N2.33 to N3.00 at the close of trading on Friday, November 20, representing an increase of 67 kobo and placing it ahead of all other equities on the Exchange’s weekly gainers’ table.

The performance, according to the NGX weekly market report for the period ended November 20, made LivingTrust the market’s leading gainer, ahead of Chellarams Plc, which appreciated by 20.62 per cent, and International Breweries Plc, which gained 20.24 percent.

The rally followed a sharp reversal in the bank’s share price during the preceding week, when it declined from N2.86 to N2.33, shedding 18.53 per cent.

Trading data showed that the recovery gathered momentum during the week, with the stock advancing from N2.33 on November 13 to N2.56 on November 16, before rising to N2.81 on November 18 and N3.00 on November 19. It maintained that level through Friday’s session.

However, the strong share-price performance contrasts with the bank’s earnings position, as its unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, showed a 71.82 per cent decline in profit after tax to N212.75 million, from N755.01 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit before tax also declined by 69.14 per cent to N246.85 million from N800.03 million, while gross earnings fell by 5.56 percent to N4.83 billion from N5.12 billion.

A closer examination of the results indicates that the pressure on earnings was largely associated with the bank’s interest income and funding costs.

Interest income declined to N2.48 billion from N3.59 billion, while interest expenses increased to N2.94 billion from N2.88 billion.

Consequently, the bank moved from a positive net interest income of N712.26 million in the corresponding period of 2025 to a negative net interest position of N465.43 million in September 2026.

This represents a significant reversal in its core interest-generating business, with interest expenses exceeding interest income during the reporting period.

Although other operating income increased to N2.27 billion from N1.38 billion, the improvement was insufficient to offset the deterioration in net interest income.

Fees and commission income also declined to N84.86 million from N151.63 million.

Another pressure point was the increase in credit impairment charges, which rose to N170.49 million from N7.43 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The combination of weaker interest income, higher funding costs and increased credit loss expenses contributed to the decline in operating performance.

Total operating income fell to N1.89 billion from N2.24 billion, while operating expenses increased to N1.47 billion from N1.43 billion.

Earnings per share consequently declined to 4.25 kobo from 15.10 kobo, reflecting the significant reduction in profit attributable to shareholders.

Balance sheet expansion, funding structure

Despite the earnings contraction, LivingTrust recorded growth in its balance sheet, with total assets increasing by 14.98 per cent to N37.03 billion as at September 30, 2026, compared with N32.21 billion at the end of December 2025.

Customer deposits increased by 20.02 per cent to N27.29 billion from N22.74 billion, indicating an expansion in its deposit base.

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However, loans and advances to customers declined marginally by one per cent to N16.79 billion from N16.96 billion.

The figures suggest that deposit mobilisation outpaced growth in customer lending during the period, while the bank maintained substantial balances with other financial institutions.

Amounts due from banks and other financial institutions rose to N14.71 billion from N11.57 billion.

Total shareholders’ equity, however, declined by 1.67 per cent to N5.19 billion from N5.28 billion.

The bank’s retained earnings position also remained negative at N5.64 billion, compared with negative N5.45 billion at the end of 2025, underscoring the accumulated losses reflected in its equity structure.

Free-float deficiency raises regulatory concern

Beyond the earnings performance, the bank’s September 2026 financial statements disclosed an important compliance issue concerning its shareholding structure.

Its free-float computation showed that only 546.59 million shares, representing 10.93 per cent of its five billion issued shares, were available as free float at September 30, 2026.

The bank explicitly acknowledged in the filing that its free-float percentage was not compliant with the Nigerian Exchange’s requirements for companies listed on the Growth Board.

However, its free-float value of approximately N1.72 billion was declared compliant with the Exchange’s value requirement.

The disclosure is significant because free float determines the proportion of a company’s shares available for trading by the investing public, excluding strategic and substantial holdings.

The bank’s shareholding structure showed that Cititrust Holdings Plc controlled 40.82 per cent, Osun State Government held 18.03 per cent, Osun State Local Government Areas held 21.80 per cent, while Adekunle Adewole held 7.39 per cent.

Together, these substantial shareholders controlled 88.04 per cent of the bank’s issued shares.

The concentration of ownership leaves a relatively small proportion of the shares available for public trading, an issue that could have implications for market liquidity and price discovery.

The latest disclosure therefore provides an important consideration for investors assessing the sustainability of the recent price appreciation.

Previous filing delays

In July 2026, LivingTrust notified the Exchange and shareholders of further delays in publishing its 2025 audited financial statements and the first and second-quarter 2026 unaudited financial statements.

The bank attributed the delay to the outstanding regulatory approval of its 2025 audited accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria, explaining that the NGX filing portal required the full-year audited accounts to be submitted before the subsequent quarterly reports could be filed.

The Securities and Exchange Commission had granted the bank an extension, allowing publication within 48 hours of obtaining the necessary CBN approval.

The bank subsequently published its nine-month 2026 financial statements, approved by its board on October 30, 2026.

Its latest filing also contained management’s declaration that the bank complied with applicable CBN regulations during the reporting period, with no contraventions requiring disclosure.

It further stated that its liquidity ratio was above the regulatory minimum of 20 per cent, while its securities trading policy remained in place for directors, audit committee members, employees and other insiders.

The bank said it had made specific enquiries of directors and other insiders and was not aware of any infringement of its securities trading policy during the period.

It also disclosed that there had been no defaults on principal, interest or other borrowing obligations during the year.

These declarations provide some insight into the bank’s regulatory position, although the free-float deficiency remains an outstanding issue identified in its own financial statements.

Market valuation and outlook

At N3 per share, LivingTrust’s market capitalisation stood at approximately N15 billion, based on its five billion issued shares.

Nevertheless, the stock’s recent rally should be viewed against its broader price performance.

Market data showed that the shares had traded as high as N6.55 and as low as N2.33 over the preceding 52-week period.

Its recovery to N3 therefore represents a significant rebound from the recent low but does not, on its own, establish a sustained improvement in the bank’s underlying financial performance.

For investors, the critical issues going forward will include the bank’s ability to restore positive net interest income, improve profitability, manage credit risks and address its disclosed free-float deficiency.

The next set of financial results will also be important in determining whether the September earnings deterioration represents a temporary setback or a more persistent weakness in its core banking operations.

For now, LivingTrust’s emergence as the NGX’s leading weekly gainer highlights the divergence between equity market performance and underlying corporate earnings, reinforcing the need for investors to look beyond price appreciation when evaluating listed companies.