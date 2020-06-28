Living with pain and poverty: Story of Jigawa State women farmers

ADAMU AMADU RUFA’I reports that women farmers in Jigawa State are facing hard times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and destruction of their farms by herdsmen thus limiting their ability to contribute to food security in the country.

THE journey from Dutse, the Jigawa State capital to Gamsarka village in Auyo Local Government Area of the state is a tedious three hours, especially due to the on-going rehabilitation of the Auyo irrigation project embarked upon by the Federal Government with the assistance of the World Bank.

The goal of the journey was to meet women farmers in their homes and on their farms to see firsthand their travails as they try to contribute their own quota to food security in the country while also struggling to get out of poverty.

Malama Binta Audu Gamsarka, a widow with five children – two girls and three boys aged between 8 and 15 – narrated to Sunday Tribune how she struggled to survive after the death of her husband six years ago until she went into farming in order to get out of poverty.

Binta, who lives in a three-room house built with clay and fenced with dry corn stalks said that after her husband’s demise life became very difficult for the family. Sometimes, she had to send three of her children to the bush to get cow dung or to cut grass to sell in order to earn some money for food.

“None of the children was attending any formal school because they were all preoccupied with struggling to earn a living. But since I embraced farming three years ago, the family life completely changed.

“After I received an empowerment grant from the Jigawa State government and another agricultural empowerment grant I decided to start using the land we inherited from my husband. I ventured into rice farming. I have the state government to thank for this change in my family,” she stated.

Continuing, she said: “After harvesting the rainy season crop, I also planted the rice for dry season and within the first year we almost liberated ourselves from abject poverty. All my children who had dropped out of school went back while they continued to join me at the farm after school hours.”

Unfortunately, the gains recorded by Binta has been reversed as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and closure of markets as many women farmers now tell tales of woes. According the Binta, the pandemic has drawn her family back to the brink of poverty.

“My farming business has suffered a great setback. See my rice farm and you can understand that the crop did not get the required fertilizer and no proper management because the market where we buy the inputs has been closed while the few shops that remain open sell at a high rate.

“Transport was also high due to the lockdown, the price of our farm produce fell; these made it very difficult for small-scale women farmers to make it,” she lamented.

Elsewhere in Guri, Kirikasamma, Auyo and Kaugama, all in Jigawa North East senatorial district, small-holder women farmers like Hajiya Fatima Dahir Auyo are lamenting the massive destruction of their farms by Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking to Sunday Tribune, Hajiya Fatima said, “we are battling with Fulani herdsmen to protect our farm produce and allow them to mature and be harvested. We have been thrown into the most difficult and worst situation of the COVID-19 pandemic which stopped us from going to the farm. It was a good opportunity for the Fulani herdsmen to graze everywhere, including the farmlands.

“As women, we pay men to do a lot of the farm work as we cannot do it by ourselves. Coronavirus has increased the price of everything due to the shortage of manpower caused by the lockdown and movement restrictions.

“We have never benefited anything from any government, be it state or federal in farming business. Several times we were asked to form associations, register and apply for support from government but nothing comes out of that.

“We are members of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) and many other farmers’ associations but men have been benefiting most from any support that comes. We the women farmers are never considered.

“We even complained to the state’s commissioner for agriculture during the Anchor Borrowers Scheme by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar. The commissioner promised us special attention but it is yet to be fulfilled. We are calling on all relevant authorities to please consider women. The bias is too much.”

In an attempt to help women farmers not only in Jigawa State but the country at large, the Federal Government introduced series of financial aids like TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni all with three-month breather before starting to pay back.

Being women and mostly the breadwinners of their families, women farmers would were also to be beneficiaries of food distribution to households as well as the Conditional Cash Transfer to the additional one million households ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to be included in the National Social Register.

However, all these appear to be only on paper as Jigawa women farmers say that they have not received support from any of these schemes.

In an interview with the Jigawa State chairperson of the Small Scale Women Farmers Organization of Nigerian (SWOFON), Hajiya Hadiza Abdussalam Giwa, she lamented that, the situation is devastating as many of her members are in critical situations with regards to their farming business.

Hajiya Giwa said “The closure of markets and restriction of movement due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it very difficult for women farmers to source animal feeds and other materials needed for dry seasons farming”, adding that “the capital used by members is like a revolving fund. During dry season, they sell their farm produce to venture into animal or poultry production.

“For those in dry season crop farming, they also had similar experience as the pandemic left them with no market to take their farm produce to for sale.

“The prices of farm inputs such as fertilisers, herbicides and other farm inputs, including labour have increased. Women have to sell so much to buy so little and this has made farming very difficult for them. We are scared and losing hope of getting any bumper harvest this year.

“Our small-holder women farmers need serious support and intervention for them to survive and remain in the farming business.”

Another group of women farmers in Dutse Local Government Area of the state also narrated their ordeal to Sunday Tribune.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Malama Halims Musa Kudai, called on the federal and state governments to help women farmers with capital and modern equipment to improve their farming business.

The women farmers coordinator in Birninkudu Local Government Area of the state, Hajiya Hauwa Akawu Rijiya Bakwai, while speaking said, “the situation we found ourselves under the lockdown is very worrisome because most of my members have eaten all their capital while sitting at home under lockdown, adding that “Many of the women used their farming capital to complement the effort of our husbands to feed the family as children are at home because schools are closed.

“Now, already rainy season farming has started and we’ve eaten our capital; we have little or no money to do clearance and cultivation, buy improved seedlings and pay for labour. These are our main challenge.

“We need capital to continue with our farming either in form of grant, soft loan, intervention or any form of assistance that can enable us to remain in the system, please and please help,” she lamented.

On her part, Malama Hadiza Muhammed Kiyawa who rears a special breed of goats that could produce three to four kids per delivery, along with crop production, lamented that the coronavirus pandemic has not only been devastating on human beings but also on animals, because there is currently an acute scarcity animal feeds which has affected their growth and productivity.

“Many ended up with miscarriages due to insufficient food. I lost a number of my goats while some were sold at giveaway prices as I had no money to buy their feeds.

“I need assistance to keep up the business and also to have some capital to go for rainy season farming as it has already started in some other places.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group… Read Full story

Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection… Read Full story

Breaking: N-Power Batch C Enrolment Begins 11.45 pm Friday, June 26

Federal Government has unveiled plans to open the registration portal for the enrolment of young Nigerians today, Friday, June 26, 2020, as from 11.45 pm, into the Batch C of the N-Power Programme… Read Full story

Why I Stopped Acting For Some Time —Adewale Elesho

Currently, the president of Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Prince Adewale Elesho is one of the veterans in the movie industry known for his advocacy for the promotion of morals and Nigeria’s cultural heritage in Nigerian movies. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, the respected actor talks about… Read Full story

Heartburn While Lying Down

Heartburn occurs as a result of food and acid leaking from the stomach up into the food pipe, or esophagus. Common causes of heartburn while lying down include, consuming particular foods, eating too close to bedtime, and taking certain prescription medications. Heartburn while lying down may also be a sign of… Read Full story

Kidnap: Gunmen Abduct Nine Passengers In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Friday evening abducted nine passengers aboard an Abuja bound vehicle. The driver of the Sienna Toyota bus heading to Abuja from Lagos was stopped by the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Isua Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo state… Read Full story

COVID-19: Lagos Accounts For 42% Of Confirmed Cases In Nigeria, 23.6% Death ― Abayomi

Lagos State government said on Friday that the state accounts for 42per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, but noted that it only accounts for 23.6per cent of the recorded deaths due to the virus… Read Full story

Every Leader In The North Is A Product Of Almajiri —Shettima, CNG President

Yarima Shettima is the President of the Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG) the umbrella group that gave Igbo ultimatum to leave the North , again the CNG last week came out hard against the Federal government’s failure to address the lingering killings in the North. The Arewa youths organised a protest in… Read Full story

I Warned Bola Tinubu That This Day Would Come

The political coalition between Muhammadu Buhari’s CPC and Bola Tinubu’s ACN has all but collapsed. There was nothing even remotely surprising about it. In previous columns, media interviews, and social media updates, I predicted that this would happen… Read Full story

Taming The Monster Of “Wives’ Children” From Infidelity

There is a growing trend now in marriage: husbands discovering that some, or most or all of their children are products of extra marital affairs. Through infidelity, the wives conceived and gave birth to children, hiding the paternity of these children from their husbands. The usual trend in marriage used to be the other way… Read Full story

Contractors Were Paying Sweepers N5,000 While Govt Approved N25,000 —Ibrahim Odumboni, Acting MD, LAWMA

Against the recent protest by highway sweepers alleging maltreatment at the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the acting Managing Director, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, fielded questions… Read Full story