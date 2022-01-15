Living benevolent life with Godliness acceptable unto God — Venerable Ajomole 

Venerable Oladipo Ajomole of All Saint’ Church, Jericho, Ibadan, has said that living a consistent benevolent life with Godliness while on earth is acceptable unto God.

Venerable Ajomole made the remark on Friday, at the funeral service organized for late Chief Olatunji Adeniyi Aderoju to mark his exit on earth.

According to him, late Aderoju had lived exemplary lives that the whole church would ever appreciate. He noted that late Aderoju was a reliable person and trustworthy leader that the church acknowledged among others in the country.

He said: “Late Aderoju left an indelible landmark whose legacies are recommendable to our youngsters in the society. He made himself relevant by touching many lives not only in the house of faith but also outside the church community. He was a consistent philanthropic and a committed member of the church whose absence would be remarkably felt.

“God expects every believer to live an exemplary life as a Christian whose life should impact others positively in the society. It is high time believers gave God their live time, as it has great reward from God.

“On this note, I am enjoining Christians to start living benevolent lives by ensuring that their lives touch others around them. Every Christian’s life must be relevant in their immediate environment. I appealed to all sundry to have a positive change of life, as change is only possible while still alive. Indeed, the church will feel the demise of late Aderoju, he said.

Also speaking in the same vein, Some of his friends who spoke with the press at the occasion, described late Aderoju as intelligent and a man of integrity whose lives touched many souls before he died.

Tunde Tella one of his associate friends stated that late Aderoju lived a transparent life with a kind attitude to help others to grow their businesses.

He said: “I am a beneficiary of late chief Aderoju’s philanthropic and kind life. I am indebted to him in many ways. God used him a lot to start my business life and many of the other people he accommodated I learnt hard work from him. He had the heart that cared.”

“One important thing to learn from late Aderoju is that he did not allow his initial background to distort his focus and attainment in life, as he built on his little beginning to become great in life. He was an achiever and lived a fulfilled life. This is a great lesson for our youngsters on which to build their lives constructively.”

Drawn from tribute from his family, his wife, Yeye Bolanle Aderoju described him, as the most hardworking man she ever knew in life. There were so many twists and turns but you handled every situation beautifully well. He was a self-made and most proud father and husband.

