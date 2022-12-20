‘Livestock farmers crucial to Nigeria’s economic growth’

LIVESTOCK farmers in Nigeria have been described as very important elements in the economic development of the country.

This was the position of an animal health technologist, Mr Oluleye Odetola, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of the year 2022 annual retreat of the Nigerian Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists (NAAHHTT), Oyo State chapter, held atNational Museum of Unity, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently.

Odetola noted that livestock farmers play major role in the economic development of the country, particularly in the area of employment creation. He said:”Livestock business create not less than 70 percent employment for the citizens of Nigeria. Because from every phase be it small, medium or large scale business, having yourself in fold, you will still be coping with the condition of this country economically.

“So, livestock farmers are real people, real citizens as far as Nigeria is concerned. They create jobs, food and they make things easy for others. In summary, livestock farmers deserve to be respected and supported in all ramifications.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another animal health technologist, Mr Abiodun Akinboade, while speaking on sales and marketing as it relates to the theme of the retreat:’Animal Health And Production Technologists As Key Players in the MSMEs In Nigeria’said sales and marketing are the pillars of every compant and that is the area where some people get it wrong.

“When they have product and they do not have the medium to promote and sell the said product. We have a lot of channels of which companies can explore. There are online media, also ability to market your product through ono-on-one communication is anothet critical aspect of which can be taken advantage of.”

Outgoing Chairman, Nigerian Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists (NAAHHTT), Oyo State chapter, Mr Kazeem Akingboye, while addressing members during the one-0day retreat stated that:”The theme for this year’s retreat was carefully chosen to mirror our engagements in micro, small and medium scale enterprises in the livestock industry and animal health services of the agricultural sector of our econnomy.”