Live music awakens body, soul—Keanzo, Abami of Africa

Kingsley Adeyemi Olakunle, better known as Abami of Africa or Oluomo Balogun, is a Nigerian music composer and songwriter. He is widely recognised for his Hip-Hop Bata style with heavy influences of percussions and drum styles. In this interview by ROTIMI IGE, he talks about the importance of live music and how he has become one of the most sought after performers in Nigeria.

What has Keanzo been up to since he last dropped a single?

I’ve been deep in the creative lab, building my sound, performing across cities and curating cultural moments that connect music, tradition, and youth energy. It’s been a season of refining the art and expanding the experience. I am grateful for my team and band. They have supported me all the way and we can only get better.

You have become a sought-after rave for African groove live performances. Why did you switch from a recording act to a live act?

The stage is where the spirit moves. I realised people don’t just want to listen, they want to feel alive. Live shows let me bring the full energy; the drums, chants, dance, call-and-response. It’s more than music, it’s a movement.

You are very passionate about percussion and drum rhythms. Tell us about that?

Drums are ancestral. They carry emotion, memory, and power. For me, percussion is not just background. It’s the heartbeat of the story. It connects us to our roots and drives the soul of every performance I give.

You have an upcoming event, ‘The Last Oracle’. What does it signify?

The Last Oracle is more than a concert, it’s a prophecy in performance. It represents a calling, a cultural awakening, and a night where tradition meets the future. It’s the biggest creative expression of my journey so far.

What is next for you and your band?

We’re taking ‘The Oracle’ experience beyond Ibadan; more cities, more stages, more storytelling. Plus, I’m working on a new body of music that fuses everything I’ve lived and learned on stage.

Critics say Ibadan is not a good place to do music as a career. Your take?

Ibadan has culture, talent, and soul. It may not have the fast lights of Lagos, but it has a rhythm of its own, and we’re amplifying it. I’m proof that if you build value here, the world will tune in.

What challenges do you still face and solutions?

Like most independent creatives, we face limited funding and infrastructure. But we counter that with solid branding, community engagement, and partnerships that believe in culture as capital.

What should fans expect from your upcoming event?

Expect fire. Expect ancestral energy. Expect sound, dance, and spiritual vibe like never before. ‘The Last Oracle’ is not just a show, it’s an awakening.

READ ALSO: Live music still best option for real enthusiasts