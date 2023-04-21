The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, and Dr Khamis Olatunde Badmus has charged Nigerians to consider the welfare and comfort of fellow citizens in their day to day affairs.

Dr Olatunde-Badmus made the call in the Eid-al-Fitr Message released from his media office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The business icon said love for fellow human beings is one of Ramadan fast’s significant lessons.

Dr Olatunde-Badmus who is in Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj, Umrah pointed out that the lessons of Ramadan fast which include self discipline, generosity and kindness to fellow human beings, self denial and consistent worship of Allah are the basic standard of how the Supreme Being wants human beings to live.

He called on muslims not to abandon the ascetic life they lived in Ramadan but rather make it their lifestyle.

The muslim leader enjoins all Nigerians to pray for the peace ,progress, and development of Nigeria as “Project Nigeria” must be made workable.

Olatunde-Badmus added that muslims and Christians alike should pray for a successful transition on May 29th, this year when the President Elect , Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will take over as President of Nigeria.