‘Litigant not our party member,’ ADC kicks against lawsuit

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has kicked against the lawsuit filed by some individuals against the party and the new interim National Executive led by Senator David Mark.

The party in Kogi State stated that the litigant, Emmanuel Adeyemi, was not a member of the party and questioned why he was posing as one to challenge a decision that was well-known and accepted at both state and ward levels.

Emmanuel Adeyemi, who claimed to be from Kabba/Bunu Ward in Kogi State, had led two others on Friday to file a case challenging the emergence of Senator David Mark as ADC National Interim Chairman.

The originating summons, with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1328/2025, was filed by Adeyemi from Kabba/Bunu Ward in Kogi and thirty others through their counsel, Segun Dare Esq. It asserted that the erstwhile National Chairman of the ADC, Mr Ralph Okey Nwosu, lacked the legal authority to convene either the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, or any other organ of the party, as his tenure as National Chairman had expired.

Reacting to the litigation in Lokoja on Tuesday, the Kabba/Bunu LGA ADC Chairman, Kayode Andrew, said: “The attention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Executives, party faithful, and critical stakeholders in the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous report being circulated regarding the above subject matter. This publication appears to be the handiwork of political jesters, clearly jittery and afraid of the rising and formidable coalition of opposition parties under the ADC platform.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored such laughable claims. However, for the sake of clarity and to prevent the public and our teeming supporters in Kogi West from being misled, we wish to state unequivocally that there is no cause for alarm.

“As a democratic party firmly rooted in respect for the rule of law and the judiciary, we will refrain from making detailed comments on a matter already before a court of competent jurisdiction. Nevertheless, we find it important to note that the individual named as the litigant, Emmanuel Adeyemi, is not known to us. He is neither a member nor a ward chairman of the ADC in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. Therefore, he lacks the locus standi to institute any legal action on behalf of the ADC.

“We urge the good people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency to remain steadfast and committed to our collective quest to reclaim our mandate through the ballot in the 2027 general elections. For us in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu, the ADC is the future, and we remain resolute in our support for the visionary leadership of Distinguished Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as we continue to mobilise support for our party in Kogi State and across all thirty-six states of the federation.

“We therefore call on security agencies to investigate and take appropriate action against the faceless Emmanuel Adeyemi for forgery and for misleading the court—an institution that stands as the last hope of the common man.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE