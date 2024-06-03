A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to accede to the request of the labour leaders regarding the new minimum wage and save the country from imminent collapse.

Ajadi stated on Monday that the demand of N494,000 minimum wage by the labor unions is connected with the current economic realities.

He said the sudden withdrawal of the petroleum subsidy and the resulting increase in the prices of foodstuffs and essential commodities have made the unions’ demands reasonable.

He advised that a prolonged strike may ultimately collapse the economy and called on the president to agree with the labor unions to avoid such an outcome.

Ajadi also warned against using threats against labor leaders, saying that it might aggravate the already tense situation in the country.

He recalled that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had threatened that labor leaders might risk imprisonment if they proceeded with the strike.

Fagbemi cited Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act, which requires workers in essential services to give their employers 15 days’ notice before ceasing their services, and stated that non-compliance could result in a fine or six months of imprisonment.

Ajadi, however, advised the Federal Government that such threats are not in the nation’s best interest.

“The government should not threaten the labor leaders with imprisonment or any form of threat at all. President Tinubu should personally dialogue with the labor leaders on the way forward and come to terms with the reality on the ground.

The withdrawal of the petroleum subsidy and the lack of regulation of food and essential commodity prices have devalued the naira. Even the N494,000 being demanded by the labor unions cannot sustain an average worker for a month.

The Federal Government should come up with a holistic approach to cushion the effects of the high cost of living in the country,” Ajadi said.