List your achievements since assuming office, group urges political office holders

Advocacy group, Connect Nigeria First Movement, has called on political office holders at all levels to compile and publish a list of projects executed since assuming office.

The group’s President, Henry Nwabueze, issued a 100-day ultimatum to governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, state assembly members, and local government chairmen to make the details public, urging all political office holders to comply.

The group also announced plans to embark on a nationwide investigative tour in collaboration with FOS News Africa, covering all 774 local government headquarters, 360 federal constituencies, and 109 senatorial zones across the country. This initiative will hold political office holders accountable for their projects.

The statement reads: “The Connect Nigeria First Movement is giving governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, state House of Assembly members, and 774 local government chairmen 100 days to compile a list of projects completed since taking office. This task is vital for all political office holders to ensure transparency.

“Following this, our state directors, LGAs directors, wards directors, senatorial zones directors, and federal constituencies directors will embark on a nationwide investigative tour to visit each of the 774 local government area headquarters, 360 House of Representatives Federal constituencies, and 109 Senatorial Zones across Nigeria’s 36 states. This initiative is in collaboration with FOS News Africa.

Our Objectives are to verify the number of development projects carried out by LGA councils and constituency projects done by NASS/State House of Assembly representatives.

Assess operational efficiency at the Senatorial Zones, Federal Constituencies, and LGAs, including office conditions and attendance.

“Our media team, FOS News Channel, will cover all interactions, and recordings will be aired live on our social media channels for Nigerians to view. Follow the Connect Nigeria First Movement on social media for updates on our nationwide tour and insights into Nigeria’s national development. We believe that by working together, Nigeria can rise again.”