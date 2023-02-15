LAGOS State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has engaged ATD Global Security Services Ltd as tax consultants on the newly introduced implementation of the single inter-state road tax sticker (SIRTS) and Single Haulage Fee (SHF) initiative.

The Joint Tax Board (JTB) and its Technical Committee, comprising of 36 state board of internal revenue services and FCT board of internal revenue services, following law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and extant laws, have unanimously and respectively issued communiques on the harmonisation of this policy.

In collaboration with the Lagos State chapter of local government areas and local council development areas, Tagged Conference 57, 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas, ATD Global Security Services Ltd trained 30 revenue agents per council and LCDAs in at Police College, Ikeja, in 2021.

These revenue agents were re-trained of recent at the same Police College, Ikeja for the purpose of implication of the policy.

JTB has signed agreement with the police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies, alongside necessary stakeholders in the haulage industry for effective monitoring and enforcement.

This will serve the purpose of stamping out the activities of illegal revenue and tax collectors from the country.