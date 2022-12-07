Liquid Intelligent Technologies assures Nigerians of digitally connected future

THE quest to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria received a major boost with the formal launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Lagos recently.

A Pan-Africa company with a strong legacy and foundation, Liquid is already in 20 other African countries. Its formal entry into Nigeria, Africa’s largest economym is bound to enliven the nation’s technology ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Wole Abu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria, said: Liquid Intelligent Technologies was launched in Nigeria to tell the African story on digital transformation about the continent.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies is part of a global power house called Cassava Technologies that is driving global digital transformation.

“The launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria will further help to connect the rest of Africa to the internet and the digital economy space. Our desire is to transform the African continent by empowering Africans, Nigeria inclusive, as well as businesses with intelligent technology solutions.”

Abu assured that the company will live up to its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

It’s Nigeria customers, he stated, will be availed good tidings that include secure network which has Cloud- delivered security at the core and this extends to network protection, penetration testing, secure web Gateway and Modern remote access.

Also available from the stable of Liquid is Cloud networking that ensures direct connectivity to multiple clouds; network within and between multi-clouds; cloud branch connectivity. For secure cloud, Abu listed Identity Management, Cloud protection, Data protection and Bankups/ Disaster recovery as some of the service touch points.

Abu avowed that Nigeria is the first home for Liquid Intelligent Technologies in West Africa. Liquid, he disclosed, sees access to high-speed connectivity as a basic human right for all people in Nigeria.

He reiterated his company’s desire to work with the Federal Government to achieve the objectives of the Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021 – 2025) and to help transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy.

He noted that partnerships with international tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle, has ensured for Liquid exceptional enterprise deployed to serve the customers best interest.

He enjoined Nigerians who are desirous of reduced cost and complexity to partner with Liquid for both connectivity and digital service that are top rate. To Abu the size of the company’s network offers better economies of scale than multiple providers just as its infrastructure will enable enterprises across the continent to fulfill their digital transformation goals.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Patanmi, expressed optimism that the entry of Liquid Intelligent Technologies into Nigeria will help bring about more innovation into the sector.

The President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, who gave the keynote address that centered on the benefits of a digital economy, said the world had already entered into the digital era and that Nigeria must be part of the digital transformation in the digital era.

“The future is digital and businesses have moved online. The benefits that come with digital economy are numerous, which includes transparency in governance, economic growth and job creation, among others,” Nnamani said.