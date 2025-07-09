Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of Musk’s X

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Elon Musk’s social media site X, has announced she is stepping down.

Yaccarino has been in the role since June, 2023.

In a post on the platform, she said was “immensely grateful” to Musk for “entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App”.

Musk has posted in reply: “Thank you for your contributions.”

Before stepping down, Linda Yaccarino was previously head of advertising at NBCUniversal, where she was credited with helping to steer it through the upheaval caused by technology firms.

She joined X, then Twitter, at a time of tumult with advertisers quitting the site and Musk having overseen the firing of a huge number of staff.

In her departure post, she said that she had decided to step down after “two incredible years”.

She added: “When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company.”

Her exit comes at a difficult time for Musk, who is dealing with falling sales at his car maker Tesla.

He is also embroiled in a war of words with his former political ally, US President Donald Trump, culminating in Musk planning a new political party.

X has continued to attract controversy.

The most recent of these has seen Musk’s chatbot, Grok – which is embedded in X – speak favourably about Hitler.

In a statement, xAI said it was working to remove what it called “inappropriate” posts.

(BBC)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

