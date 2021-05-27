Linda Ikeji TV, House Of Gino unveil new culinary show, ‘Laura’s Kitchen’

An exciting and brand-new culinary show is scheduled to debut in the coming weeks on the Linda Ikeji TV platforms. The show, hosted by Laura Ikeji Kanu @lauraikeji will explore different cuisines spanning continents and diverse culture.

Laura’s Kitchen, done in collaboration with Gino, aims to showcase the various dishes that can supplement the average Nigerian family menu. The unique show will enlighten the audience on the cookery of both local and international cuisines thereby enriching our collective culinary experience.

Laura’s Kitchen will also be a star-studded Le cordon bleu as some of your favourite celebrities will be appearing in the show as they take you through a delightful culinary journey. The show promises to be a lot of fun as Laura in her usual Vivre memento ambience will definitely not disappoint.

In the words of the company’s CEO, Linda Ikeji, “This is one show you can’t afford to miss”.

Re-echoing Linda Ikeji, the Marketing Director at The GB Foods Company, Mr Cletus Uche Onyebuoha said: “Everyone eats. Some cook. Whether you only eat or do both, we at The GB Foods Company, a global culinary giant, want to help people to eat and cook intelligently. Also our purpose is to celebrate local flavors. That’s why we’re backing this candid reality cook show on our local Nigeria dishes.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Linda Ikeji TV Linda Ikeji TV

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Linda Ikeji TV Linda Ikeji TV