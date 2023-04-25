Budding music artist, Oyetoro Marvellous Oluwakayode, popularly known as Kayode has cited American rapper, Lil Wayne as his biggest influence growing up.

Kayode, who is one of the brightest talents of the new-gen of music artists in the Nigerian music industry revealed this in an interview.

According to the singer, Lil Wayne who is often regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop and greatest rapper of his generation, impacted so much in his decision to be an artist.

“Growing up, Lil Wayne was the first music artist that made me feel like a superstar, I just knew I wanted to do music when I watched that man.

“I also listened to a lot of Drake, Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy and they have all influenced my style and music in different ways,” he said.

With the singer gearing up for the release of his EP – Still Figuring Life, Kayode speaks to us concerning his plans for the year and possible collaborations and we also get to know more about the singer.

The singer is no new name to the music scene as he has been creating quite a buzz for himself in the music industry.

Furthermore, he stated that he is gearing up for the release of his EP, Still Figuring Life, “It’s a 7-track EP called Still Figuring Life. Making this project, I had to pay attention to myself and my feelings as a person, and being able to translate that into music each time is therapy for me because I feel like I can talk to myself and I’ll be fine after repeatedly listening to a song I made about how I feel.

“I want everybody that listens to my project to feel a sense of belonging and upliftment, and whatever it is you’re going through, it’s going to be okay. We are all still figuring this life out.”

