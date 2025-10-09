Like Trump, I don’t mind becoming Nigeria’s president at 78 — Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senate Majority Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that he would not mind becoming Nigeria’s president at the age of 78, drawing a comparison with United States President Donald Trump.

Kalu made the remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, where he also restated his confidence in his political experience and competence to lead the country.

“I still have the ambition and I’m competent to be president of Nigeria. But not in 2027, I’m supporting president Tinubu,” he said.

When the interviewer pointed out that at his current age of 65, he would be 78 if it took another 12 years before another southerner became president, Kalu maintained that age would not be a barrier to his ambition.

“Why not, president Trump is 79. Yes, of course. If I’m healthy and God gives me life and good health. The question is not age, it’s competence. What is in my brain I need to deliver. It is not when or where it is how ready you are,” Kalu said.

The senator representing Abia North also insisted that he remains the most important politician from the South-East, not the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Kalu said, “He’s not my leader, I am the most important politician from that zone.

“I have won two states before under PPA.

“I ran for president before, my 4.9 million votes in 2007 are still there. We achieved a lot with PPA. We had ministers, ambassadors, and other appointments under President Yar’Adua.”

He, however, refused to discuss Obi extensively, saying he would only do so if the Labour Party candidate were present for a debate.

“I’m a member of the APC and I don’t want to discuss Peter Obi.

“Each time you mention him, I become uncomfortable because I’ve told you before — any day you want to discuss Peter Obi with me, give us two hours, put him there, and put me here. Then we’ll sort it out,” Kalu said.

