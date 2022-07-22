Like music, Nigerian fashion is set for world domination — Purple Aluko

Temitayo Aluko is a fashion designer, owner and creative director of Purple Aluko Clothing. He believes that, like words, fashion is a communication tool. He tells ROTIMI IGE what makes him tick and his plans for the fashion industry.

What is the motive and when did you decide to take up fashion professionally?

It was during my days at the university. As someone who had the desire for mastery, I could do many things. However, of all the things I did, making wears and dressing good earned me the deserved relevance and the best feedback. That aligned with my love for it, so I decided to go all out. I registered my clothing line and continued learning on a professional level. I haven’t stopped making good wears since then. Indeed, the brand gets bigger every day and I get better too.

You have become a household name in South West Nigeria, how were you able to achieve that?

I think the keyword here is focus. I believe that when you focus on a task for the sole purpose of getting it done, it becomes easy to grow through it. I have been focused on my primary vision, which is to become the biggest fashion brand in Africa and be able to compete with big brands in Europe. It is achievable, and together with the diligence of my team and our creative strength, we have come this far. I do not doubt our resolve to go all the way to the top because we remain focused.

More graduates are taking up skills acquisition and winning at it. How important will you say acquiring any skill is in any economy in the world?

I believe that theoretical knowledge is better sustained through practicals. We cannot talk about skill acquisition without practising. Hence, people who have a skill set are integral to the economy. We create businesses, employ labours, and put that skill in the process of evolution, for the next generation. We are the grease in the wheel of major economies. Moreover, acquiring a skill is never a waste, especially in a nation like ours where living fairly is dependent on what skill you have.

How have you incorporated technology into your fashion business?

When it comes to fashion and technology, the possibilities are endless. At Purple Aluko, a huge part of our work requires a thorough hand making process to magnify every detail. However, on other occasions, technology has aided our speed in productivity. The area where we leverage technology the most is through the use of ICT to connect with our customers, track orders, track expenses and sales, and garner customer feedback. We are in partnership with an ICT firm that has developed intra-platform software for this purpose.

What challenges do you still face in the industry?

I think the biggest challenge we face is still the power supply. If through the numerous inflation our nation has encountered in recent years, we have a steady power supply, a lot of companies wouldn’t fold up. Some of the types of equipment we have are heavy-duty machines that require voltages only the power holding company can supply. Imagine the burden of cost from, serving or replacing generators, buying gas and huge electricity tariffs that we get with poor power supply. It is a tussle.

Critics say fashion designers are some of the worst entrepreneurs when it comes to service delivery. Your opinion?

You cannot eat your cake and have it. While I can’t come to the defence of every fashion designer, I can maintain that at Purple Aluko, we always have our deliverables ready before the due time. It is one of the things I learned in project management. There is no doubt that there will be so many constraints, but that is why you need a reliable team and always has a work process. Most fashion designers who delay, work with a limited team or alone. Once the issue of time constraint is eliminated, the risk that comes from rushing, which is delivering a poor product, is eliminated too.





What aspect of fashion is your core focus and why?

When I dress up, there is a sense of belonging I get from the admiration and remarks. That feeling is what drives me to date, to focus on making bespoke men’s apparel that fills them with confidence with the finesse from every stitch. Dressing well makes me feel good, so I focus on making male wears; suits, kaftans, traditional, sportswear and any trending style.

How do you keep up with fashion trends and tastes seeing as Nigerians love variety?

There is always a brand doing better, and someone who knows better. I humble myself enough to take clues from those brands via social media or magazines and reach out to fashion icons to be their mentee. There is a lot to see and experience if one is bold to ask and willing to learn. Nonetheless, maximising both depends on you and how creative you are willing to get.

Where do you see the Nigerian fashion industry in the next five years?

The Nigerian fashion industry is presently enjoying a good progression. Our designers are being recognised across Europe and all over Africa. In the next five years, we would be enjoying this relevance five times over.

How are you positioned to tap into it?

By keeping up with trends, networking and maintaining good customer relationships. One good review can get you one step ahead but one bad review can cause you a huge setback. Customers are the most important piece in the puzzle, as long as you do a good job. Therefore, I hope to tap into it by being consistent in developing myself and delivering good services.

Whats do you have for aspiring fashion designers?

There will be a lot of distractions, but please, make it all about fashion.

Define yourself.

I am everything that fashion embodies, and that’s because I believe that a man is more than his name. It is how he is manifested that makes his name relevant. I am passionate about not just creating an impression on people who rock my designs but also making an effort to change the stereotype. I live in Ibadan, but my craftsmanship has transported my soul to most parts of the world.

