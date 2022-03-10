‘Like literature prizes, Nigerians should aspire to win science, tech prizes’
Nineteen-year-old writer and winner of the Chima Ugokwe Prize for Essay, Isaiah Adepoju, has lamented why Nigerians are more interested in winning literary prizes like the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Nigeria Prize in Literature, etc., than in winning science and technology prizes.
The English student of the Obafemi Awolowo University made this known while reacting to the call for submission for the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science, with the theme: ‘Innovation in sustainable food security.’
Nigeria Prize for Science is the country’s highest scientific award (worth USD100,000 in award money), sponsored by Nigeria liquefied Gas (NLG) Limited which, had no winner for its 2020/2021 submissions.
“Every year, it seems we only want to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, and not for Chemistry, for Physics,” Adepoju said.
He argued that the sciences are lagging in Nigeria, and that gifted scientists in the country are either planning to collect green cards abroad or already have them and are breaking records there.
He expressed worry about why technology is not taught to typical Nigerian children, and also why the children and their parents prefer Nollywood to Star Wars movies, witty films, tech films, hundreds of other thoughtful films capable of repositioning their thoughts.
“So we don’t grow up thinking technology, and the sciences aren’t our thing,” he lamented.
Adepoju admonished Nigerian parents to discourage their children from some Nollywood or romantic comedies, except selected films about technology, entrepreneurship, documentaries about Africa, etc.
He also admonished parents to go the extra mile by buying their children fiction books, graphic novels, illustrative books on discoveries, and to sacrifice much by showing them why it is important.
“Technology should be our culture too, not stories that fetishise poverty, not the N-word, and certainly not only about unfruitful things as comedy skits,” Adepoju said. “The latter, I believe, in the Nigerian case, is derogatory.”
