President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday hinted that he has adopted a policy of non-interference, which he observed, was the hallmark of his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Abuja at the official launch of two books including one titled, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023), written by former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, he said as a democrat responsible for the nation building, he has decided to emulate his predecessor.

The second was the volume of five books, Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 – 2023), edited by Dr. Udu Yakubu.

Tinubu stated: “After handing over, you said ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. But I won’t intrude in whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere or breathe down your throat.”

“We’ve partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari, thank you. Except when I call you to ask how are you living. How are you on the farm? We don’t hear from you either to nominate or intrude on the cabinet or complain about anything. Thank you for being who you are.”

“Well, I’ve emulated you, one of those things is non-interference, being a democrat, responsible for nation-building. Staying on course, I am determined to do just that. Because I campaigned for this job. And you told me in our discussions it’s not easy. But I went out there dancing for it, making promises, doing Kokoma, doing all collabos, making music. So, I cannot complain. We will be there,” he added.

Tinubu said he would stay the course and deliver on the campaign promises he made to Nigerians.

President Tinubu praised the efforts of the former president, noting the many battles he faced especially in the area of insecurity.

He said his administration would not rest until it got rid of those he called agents of darkness.

Tinubu stated: “You assumed office at a very difficult time in our nation’s life. The economy was going into recession. Boko Haram has taken over so many local governments and some parts of our country. It is not easy to forget that the United Nations building was attacked here in Abuja.

“It’s easy to forget the role of armed forces. But if the book is carefully read and taught in terms of substance in our various schools, the job of securing every inch of our nation may not be completed but you did a wonderful job. And we will not rest I promise you until every agent of darkness is completely eliminated. It is a sovereign country.”

Speaking further about Buhari, Tinubu said: “When you left the office, you left many battles and a bunch of tasks for me for continuity. And I told people I inherited the asset and liability of my predecessor no matter what you say.

“We always joke sometimes, and you say you can never please Nigerians but yours is to focus, work hard and satisfy your conscience. You have done that. It is reflected.

“You served our country with dedication and uncommon zeal. I was talking to somebody last night that I will be at this book launch and he said oh, I remember you sold to us Buhari. And I said, stop where you are, I’m not talking to you about a disclaimer. I’m talking to you about a programme that I really appreciated and will continue to appreciate.

“Being here face to face with you is a great documentation of history, candour, integrity and character.”

The president affirmed that his removal of petroleum subsidy has stopped those who he said were fleecing Nigerians.

He added: “It is been a wonderful time for our nation. Very wonderful indeed. We are facing the rollercoaster. Same battle too. We removed subsidy, we stopped those people from fleecing Nigerians.

“Yes. I know they will complain. It is the same thing all over. The lesson is learned from you. But the milk of kindness for a nation’s development and prosperity is not fermented from you, it is learnt.”

In his remark at the occasion, Buhari, who was visiting the nation’s capital for the first time since leaving office on May 29, 2023, assured that he kept record of everything done under his administration as he said that he was aware that he might be required to give an account of his stewardship.

While noting the efforts of the authors of the books to document his administration’s achievements, Buhari stated: “Without documentation, revisionism wins. Human beings often have short memories, and unless events are recorded in cold print, some people would come and attempt to either distort or even obliterate recent history.

“But the fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We were as transparent and accountable as possible, being aware of the fact that posterity was the ultimate judge.

“We kept records of our stewardship, knowing that we would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to us. This event today is part of accounting for our two terms in office, and I thank those who have laboured day and night, to ensure that this history is recorded for now and the future.

“Government is a continuum. It is like a relay race. You run your course, and hand over the baton to the next person. This we have done…

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has my support and confidence, in the quest for us to have the country of our dreams, where there is emancipation for our teeming population.

“With the cumulative achievements of government after government, I believe we will get there in no distant time.

“In our journey to the desired destination, there will be hard decisions taken, and the people would bear some costs. We can only seek their understanding, and state that there was no intention to deliberately inflict pain and anguish on anyone.

“This is why I apologized to such people at the end of our time in office. Sacrifices are still being made now and will continue to be part of our national life and development. Governments will continually seek the understanding and support of the people they lead, for our ultimate good and goal.

“Let revisionists not rejoice that they have the ultimate say in the bid to distort history. Facts and records will ultimately prove them wrong. When some people engage in deliberate falsehood and distortion of facts that pertain to our tenure in office, I take solace in the fact that records are there, and will remain inviolable.”

