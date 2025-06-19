Like antihypertensive medicines, sorghum, adzuki bean, millet combo can lower blood pressure

The combined extract of sorghum, adzuki bean, and finger millet (SAFE) can significantly lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in spontaneously hypertensive rats, comparable to captopril, a standard medication.

In a new study, researchers in Korea reported that the combination of sorghum, adzuki bean, and finger millet (SAFE) could serve as a dietary supplement and may be a viable alternative for managing hypertension and preventing cardiovascular disease.

Hypertension, often called a “silent killer”, is a leading cause of mortality and a major health concern worldwide. Moreover, three in 10 adults suffer from hypertension worldwide. Approximately two-thirds of these individuals reside in low- and middle-income countries.

Although no obvious symptoms are observed in the early stages, if not properly treated and managed, hypertension can lead to stroke, kidney disease, heart failure, and death from cardiovascular disease, posing a substantial socioeconomic burden on the affected patients.

Currently, the pharmacological therapeutics of hypertension mainly depend on oral antihypertensive agents. However, undesirable side effects, such as rash and cough, consistently accompany these treatments.

These side effects may reduce the patient’s adherence to prescribed doses and increase the severity of hypertension and the cost of treatment. Consequently, interest in exploring natural bioactive substances as alternative approaches for managing hypertension has increased.

Now, the researchers investigated the antihypertensive effects of a combined extract of sorghum, adzuki bean, and finger millet (SAFE) in spontaneously hypertensive rats. They compared its effect with captopril.

Sorghum, adzuki beans, and finger millet were ground into a powder and mixed at 35:35:30 (w/w/w) to prepare the SAFE.

Oral administration of SAFE resulted in significant systolic blood pressure reductions beginning at week 3 compared to those in spontaneously hypertensive rats.

In the final week of the experiment, the SAFE group had a significantly lower systolic blood pressure, by 20 per cent, than in the spontaneously hypertensive rats group.

This study, published in Scientific Reports, found that SAFE also significantly decreased the lean-to-fat mass ratio without causing any notable changes in overall body weight, food intake, or food efficiency ratio, suggesting that SAFE may help in improving body composition while managing blood pressure.

The extract contributed to a reduction in the cardiac mass index and alleviated cardiac fibrosis, implying that SAFE not only helps in lowering blood pressure but may also provide protective benefits for heart health, potentially reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiac fibrosis is a common consequence of hypertension. Prolonged high blood pressure increases the heart’s workload, leading to structural and functional changes in the heart, including cardiac fibrosis, in which the heart muscles become large and thick.

Cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis are early indicators of heart disease progression that ultimately lead to heart failure, heart attack, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Previous studies have reported the individual blood pressure-lowering effects of sorghum, adzuki beans and finger millet. So, they wanted to test whether the combined extract of sorghum, adzuki beans, and finger millet may exert antihypertensive effects.

Importantly, the study confirmed that SAFE did not induce liver toxicity, as indicated by the maintenance of normal levels of liver enzymes, thus underscoring the safety of the extract for potential use as a dietary supplement.

However, the chemical composition of SAFE and the mechanisms underlying its antihypertensive effects remain unclear. Therefore, the researchers said further investigations are necessary to identify the specific active compounds in SAFE and elucidate the mechanisms underlying their antihypertensive effects.

Dietary changes are recommended as first-line treatments for mildly hypertensive subjects. Specifically, diets that are rich in whole grains are associated with decreased risk of diseases and conditions, including obesity, type-2 diabetes, and hypertension.

Some evidence suggests that eating high-potassium foods, dietary fibre supplements and a diet rich in magnesium, like cocoa, garlic, green or black tea, roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa), and fish oil, or others that include omega-3 fatty acids, may help to manage blood pressure.

In the Journal of Nutrition, the daily consumption of three cups of hibiscus tea, an amount readily incorporated into the diet, lowers blood pressure in pre- and mildly hypertensive adults and may prove an effective component of the dietary changes recommended for people at risk of developing hypertension.

Adding garlic supplements to your daily routine may help to naturally lower your blood pressure. In fact, in a review of 12 studies, garlic supplements reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure by an average of 8.3 and 5.5 mmHg, respectively.

The researchers estimated that this reduction may help decrease your risk of stroke, heart attack, and coronary artery disease by up to 40 per cent.

Also, a review of 24 studies showed that taking green tea supplements or drinking green tea for 3-16 weeks significantly reduced blood pressure in people with and without high blood pressure levels.

Moreover, research suggests that garlic supplements may be as effective as traditional hypertension medications in managing blood pressure, without the unpleasant side effects. A review of trials indicated that garlic supplements might reduce blood pressure by 2.5 to 11.2 mmHg after taking between 600 and 2,400 mg of garlic powder daily for at least 8 weeks and up to 24 weeks.