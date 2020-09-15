Lijebu remains major traditional festival in Ile Oluji —Oba Adetimehin

The month of September , every year, holds a huge significance to residents and indigenes of Ile Oluji, an agrarian community in Ile Oluji- Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Besides ushering in the popular ‘ember’ months of the year, it is also the month the famous traditional festival, the Lijebu, meant to celebrate the Jegun of Ile Oluji, the community’s traditional ruler, is usually held.

Interestingly, the Lijebu Festival is as old as this agrarian community itself, and it represents many things to many people. While some indigenes see it as providing the opportunity to celebrate the community’s monarch for his deliverables in the past twelve months, there are others who believe the festival derives its significance from the fact that it provides that much-needed opportunity for other traditional rulers in the adjoining villages, popularly known as the Lojas, to pay homage, bring gifts and renew their allegiance to the oba, as the undisputed paramount ruler of the domain.

But, the incumbent traditional ruler, Oba Olufaderin Adetimehin believes it goes beyond cultural celebrations. The Lijebu does not only celebrate the throne. For the traditional ruler, it also provides the opportunity for him to present his scorecard to the people of the community.

“If you didn’t live up to expectations in the past twelve months, what type of scorecard are you going to give to the people?” He asked rhetorically.

According to him, for the traditional leader to be able to stand tall before his people, there must be some accomplishments and achievements to showcase.

“On assumption of office, I had made up mind not to make it a business –as- usual thing. I had developed a blueprint aimed at taking the community to the next level. The blueprint was all about exploring and harnessing the huge human and material resources in the community to enhance its fortunes.

“So, the idea of rendering one’s stewardship at the festival is always looked forward to. I think it puts one on his toes to work harder at putting smiles on the faces of one’s subjects, since that is what governance at that level is all about,” Oba Adetimehin explained.

Interestingly, in spite of the constraints, induced by the present public health crisis since the beginning of the year, there were still some feats showcased at this year’s edition of the festival by the monarch.

For instance, besides the new spirit of camaraderie existing among indigenes and residents in the past few years, the Oba had, during the period, also assembled a formidable team, comprising the community’s indigenes who have carved a niche for themselves in their different professions to assist him in his pursuit of his goals at making Ile Oluji the pride of all.

And, the responses from those indigenes, and the different community services they had rendered, pro-bono, in the past few years of Oba Adetimehin’s tenure, are evidences that the monarch’s strategy of ‘co-opting’ indigenes to the task of community-building is beginning to yield the desired results.

Interestingly, testimonies from the community attest to the new lease of life being experienced under the leadership of the monarch.

“The community is beginning to catch the fancy of many investors now. You know the monarch was an insurance guru before ascending the throne, and he’s using that influence to attract investments to the community,” stated Olufemi Akinwole, an indigene of the community, in a chat with The Nigerian Tribune.

The chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Chief Henry Akinsuroju, would not agree less. He added that though the Lijebu Festival is seen as Jegun’s exclusive traditional festival, it is celebrated by all and sundry in the community.

Chief Akinsuroju, who is the Yegengha of the community, stated that one of the plans of the committee is to add glamour and glitz to the cultural celebrations, and make it a tourist attraction.

He, however, added that the advent of COVID-19 did not allow for any elaborate celebration this year. Instead of the usual traditional dance by the monarch round the town, with indigenes and residents alike trooping out to welcome him, the one-day activities were, this year, restricted to the oba’s palace.

Mr. Ige Tofowomo, an indigene of the community, expressed delight that the festival was able to hold, though in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

He argued that the annual festival holds a lot of significance to the people of the town, and it would have been a huge minus if the public health crisis had prevented the annual event from holding.

Another indigene, who simply identified herself as Florence, noted that COVID-19 did not allow petty traders like her to make the usual ‘business kill’ associated with the period.

But in spite of the public health crisis and the logistic challenge it threw up, Oba Adetimehin still feels fulfilled that the festival was successfully held. According to him, besides crowd-control, nothing much about the festival changed.

While stakeholders look forward to a more active participation at the next edition of the festival, one thing is sure: not even a pandemic of COVID-19 magnitude can stand between the community and this hugely significant traditional festival.

