Lightning kills 15 cows in Ekiti

No fewer than 15 cows belonging to some Fulani herdsmen were struck dead by lightning on Saturday night at the outskirt of Ikogosi Ekiti community, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The incident, according to Asaoye of Ikogosi, Chief Ayo Ademilua, was a natural occurrence, which he said was strange in the town.

Speaking with journalists via telephone on Sunday, Ademilua revealed that the incident happened at the Ikogosi warm spring site along Ipole-Ekiti road.

Ikogosi warm spring has been a notable recreational and tourist centre, where warm and cold spring converge.

The Chief said the lightning was said to have struck during a torrential downpour that started around 4:00 pm and ended at 6:02 pm.

“The whole town shook when the thunderstruck. Later, we saw some commuters coming into town and those returning home from their farms saw the Fulani herders who disclosed that it was the thunder that killed the cattle.”

Also speaking on the novel incident, the Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti, Oba Abiodun Olorunnisola alleged that the herders have been making spirited efforts to sell the cows to residents, describing this as dangerous to the health of his people.

The monarch said he has reached out to his colleague at Ipole-Ekiti, Oba Oladele Babatola, on the the need to warn their subjects against consuming such a desecrated meat.

“The two of us have alerted our subjects that there was an attempt to commence the sale of the cows and we are making concerted efforts to prevent the intending buyers,” he said.

The monarch, however, called on the government to evacuate the carcasses of the cows to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in the two towns.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu said the incident has not been reported to the police, because it was a natural occurrence.

“We have not been told, but if the owner of the cattle later realises that someone was responsible, he will report at the police station and we will surely rise to the occasion if such happens,” the PPRO said.

