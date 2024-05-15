The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) has appealed to the Federal Government to lift the restriction on imported vehicles through land borders for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The chairman of the group in Sokoto State, Alhaji Manaur Zagi, stated this on Tuesday during a workshop organized by the Nigerian Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara area command to sensitise the members on the ongoing 90 days window period to regularize import duties on specific categories of vehicles.

The chairman emphasised that the closure has caused untold hardship and loss of means of livelihood to hundreds of people working in the vehicle importation chain thereby contributing to the insecurity in the Northwest.

“The restrictions have caused a lot of damage to the economy by causing untold hardship to many Nigerians, hundreds of people working in the vehicle importation chain have lost their means of livelihood which is one of the major causes of insecurity especially in the Northwest.

“The lift on the restriction we believe will bring ease of doing business and encourage compliance thereby discouraging smuggling,” he said.

Speaking earlier while declaring the workshop open, Comptroller of the command, Kamal Mohammad explained the momentous role the association play in the importation and sales of vehicles in the country.

He said the choice of AMDON members as participants in the work is in consideration of the critical role they play in the vehicle business.

The Controller further stated that the 90-day window period which commenced on the 4th of March 2024 to the 5th of July 2024 is the service effort under the leadership of Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi to enhance compliance.

“Let me commend your association for your roles in the importation and sales of vehicles in the country.

“The 90-day window period given to Nigerians to regularise vehicles without duty which commenced on the 4th of March 2024 will lapse on 5th July 2024.

“We want you to make use of the windows which is part of the efforts of the service under the leadership of Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale, aimed at enhancing compliance,” he said.

Comptroller Kamal further submitted that the restriction of vehicle importation through land borders is a government fiscal policy, but promised to escalate the request of the AMDON, on lifting of restriction on land borders to the Headquarters.

The participants were sensitised on the two categories of vehicles covered by the window period which include vehicles imported into Nigeria where the requisite Customs Duty has not been fulfilled or vehicles detained due to undervaluation excluding vehicles seized and condemned.

Participants and other Nigerians intending to regularise import duties on their vehicles are expected to apply through a Customs licensed Agent to any of the Zonal Coordinators (A,B,C,D) with the necessary papers.

