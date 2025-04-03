Lift Fubara’s suspension, Nigerians in diaspora urge Tinubu

Some Nigerians in the United Kingdom have expressed deep concern over the recent proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly.

The group, operating under the aegis of Progressives Without Borders, stated that the decision has severely damaged Nigeria’s image, with the international community condemning it as an egregious overreach of executive authority.

A statement co-signed by its President, John Andrew, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South-East London, noted that the move contravenes the fundamental principles of federalism and democratic governance, casting doubts on the legitimacy of the Tinubu administration.

“Nigeria’s global reputation has suffered irreparable damage, with the country now perceived as one where the government disregards the rule of law and undermines democratic institutions,” the statement read.

“The dubious interpretation of the Constitution that led to Governor Fubara’s suspension has only heightened these concerns.

The timing of these developments is particularly inopportune, occurring against the backdrop of a highly contested presidential election.

“The legitimacy of the election outcome has been questioned by many international observers, and the government’s actions have only served to fuel these concerns.

“As a result, the Tinubu administration’s ratings have plummeted, and Nigeria’s global reputation has been severely tarnished.

“The long-term implications of these developments are profoundly concerning, signaling a potentially irreversible erosion of trust in democratic institutions and the rule of law.”

To address these concerns, the group urged President Tinubu to revoke the suspension and restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

Progressives Without Borders believes this is the first step toward restoring confidence in the government’s commitment to democratic values.

“The President must take concrete steps to address the concerns of the international community and ensure that the judiciary remains independent and impartial,” the statement added.

“The government must also tackle the underlying issues that led to the crisis in Rivers State, requiring a comprehensive approach that considers the political, economic, and social factors involved.

“Additionally, the rule of law must be upheld, and the rights of citizens must be protected. To restore Nigeria’s global reputation, the government must take decisive action to promote democratic values and transparency.

“A long-term commitment to fostering a culture of democracy, respect for the rule of law, and accountability to the people is essential for Nigeria’s democratic stability and international standing.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE