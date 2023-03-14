Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

Iwo Traditional Council under the headship of the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Tuesday called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to lift his executive order on some monarchs who have been denied their entitlements in the state.

The council appealed to the governor to repeal the executive order on selected monarchs in Osun State which affected three monarchs in Iwo Traditional Council — Olupo, Alawuje and Alaya.

The council which made the appeal in a communique shortly after their monthly meeting held at Oluwo palace in Iwo, Osun State, stated that, the three monarchs have not been given salaries and other entitlements and charged the governor to consider the affected monarchs by lifting the restrictions.

“We, the members of Iwo Traditional Council under our leader, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, is commending Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for various facilities and projects inaugurated to mark his 100-day in office”

“We have felt his government and governance in road construction, portable water, rural electrification, medical outreach flag off in Iwo, millions of naira for Small scale businesses and payment of salary arrears. He is God sent to the good people of Osun State. We pray for a successful tenure in office.”

“However, we call on Governor Adeleke to suspend his executive order on some monarchs in Osun State. The order is tantamount to slowing down the monarchical administration of the affected cities. We appeal to Gov. Adeleke return the full paraphernalia of kingship and honour Iwo Traditional Council by suspending the order”

“The affected monarchs are not too pleased. Even at salary, monarchs are striving to survive. And we don’t want our traditional rulers to engage in land grabbing/sales. We beg your good office to consider our plea by granting our modest request ”

Meanwhile,the council commended the Governor over various projects inaugurated to mark his 100days in office.

The council described Governor Adeleke as God sent to the good people of Osun state saying, his governance has brought hope to the people of the state through dividends of democracy in form of facilities such as road construction, boreholes water, free medical outreach, rural electrification, insurance scheme and payment of salary arrears.