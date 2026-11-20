The founder of The Iconic Brand Africa (TIBA), Omobabinrin Adeola Osideko, has revealed how her widowed mother, despite hardship growing up, sacrificed a lot to put her and her siblings through school.

Osideko said this last Saturday in Lagos during the eighth edition of the annual TIBA Conference and Awards, themed ‘Positioning for influence, leadership and business growth’, which brought together professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, and distinguished guests for the celebration.

Osideko, who was the convener of the TIBA Conference and Awards, honoured her mother, Mrs Lydia Olufunmilayo Adesipe, with the Lifetime Achievement Award for the challenges and hardship she faced raising them, and for the love and sacrifices she expended in making sure they had an education, even till the university level.

The TIBA boss said that, following the death of her father when she was only three and a half years old, her mother’s commitment to her education laid a critical foundation for the professional accomplishments and opportunities she enjoys today.

“It was a big deal and a privilege that my mother trained me through school, even though she is a widow. I lost my father 38 years ago, when I was three and a half years old.

“I see it as a big deal now, because if I did not go to school, I would not become what I am today,” she said.

Osideko stated that even though it seems like the default for parents to train their children in school, many do not care. She added that sometimes, parents had to ration their children’s education; some go to school while some do not due to certain challenges.

“My mother sent me to a private university, Lead City University in Ibadan, when I could not gain admission to a public university.

“Looking back now, I am grateful for the sacrifice she made and the money she sent on my education,” she added.

Osideko said that when you train a girl-child, you are building a society.

“Training me has changed and positively impacted me, and has also necessitated the things I am doing today in education, at the TIBA Academy, and in the awards I celebrate brands, organisations, and professionals with.

The event featured two major programmes: the Iconic Leadership Conference (ILC 2026) and the TIBA Excellence Awards 2026.

The TIBA Excellence Awards 2026, which featured 40 award categories, recognised excellence across a broad range of professional and industry categories, including personal brand, leadership, business brand, arts, academic research, and legacy.