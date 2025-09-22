‘Life president’: Tinubu won’t rule Nigeria beyond May 2031 — Presidency assures Nigerians

The presidency, through the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dismissed speculations by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, suggesting that the President plans to remain in power indefinitely.

El-Rufai, who has recently made what the presidency described as unfounded claims about the President, alleged that Tinubu intends to become a “life president” after the 2027 elections.

In a statement late Sunday, the presidency said the claim was baseless, adding that El-Rufai appeared unsettled by the massive support the President continues to enjoy, particularly in the North.

According to the statement, Tinubu is a democrat who has no plan to rule the country beyond 2031.

The statement reads fully, “Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai appears to need some help, especially given his recent unfounded claims and speculations about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is increasingly evident that El-Rufai has recognised the futility of attempts by his associates in his new party to prevent President Tinubu’s likely re-election in 2027. This plot is proving to be unattainable, a mission doomed to fail.

“After reports of the grand reception President Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday, El-Rufai was clearly surprised by the depth of support the President continues to enjoy in the North. This stands in stark contrast to his narrative that the region has abandoned the President.

”In response, he resorted to spreading further unfounded stories, including the claim that President Tinubu intends to become a “life president” after 2027—a speculation that is baseless and absurd.

“President Tinubu is a democrat who does not intend to stay in office beyond May 28, 2031, when re-elected in 2027.

“Governor Uba Sani may wish to reach out to his predecessor, as El-Rufai could benefit from some professional counselling to steer him away from his recent hallucinations and political fabrications on Tinubu and 2027.”

