Life not a bed of roses with T.B Joshua ― Widow

Widow of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua has said that one significant lesson she learnt in her relationship with the late prophet was that ‘life is never a bed of roses’.

Speaking at the 1st Year Anniversary of the death of the Akoko-born prophet, held in Lagos on Sunday, Pastor Evelyn stated that despite the fame enjoyed by the late prophet, and the family, there were stormy moments in the relationship.

She, however, expressed her gratitude to some older members of the ministry then, especially the duo of Mrs Victoria Akinola and the late Mrs Felicia Olowofoyeku, for their great counsels that made the relationship weather the storm.

The new leader of SCOAN, who was speaking as a widow and leader of the ministry, recounted: “At a stage in our relationship, love was tested. I demanded love and attention. And I remember an occasion when I went to the office he was using then, after a church service, and told him he would not entertain any guests that afternoon, that I needed his time.

“It was one of these women that I mentioned that he called to intervene,” she stated.

Another memory of the relationship, she stated, was when she discovered the late prophet was a vegetarian.





“When we got married, he told me he was a vegetarian. Ironically all those things he said he was not eating, I was eating them where I was coming from. But I had to adjust when I married him,” she stated.

Pastor Evelyn also stated that her relationship with the late prophet had taught her that life is never a bed of roses.

“If there was anything I learnt from my relationship with him, it is the fact that life is not a bed of roses. I’ve learnt tolerance, understanding and forgiveness. I’ve experienced love in all its ramifications, both from the family and outside the family. I have also learnt to praise God in every circumstance,” she stated.

Pastor Evelyn expressed her gratitude to God and members of the ministry that the ministry had been able to weather the storm since the demise of the prophet, one year ago.

“We are all witnesses to all that has been happening since the church reopened on the 5th of December, 2021, exactly six months after Prophet T.B. Joshua passed on to glory. The vision has been carried on. The mission has remained the same, and the Lord has been faithful in all ways,” she stated.

While assuring the congregation, of the commitment of the present leadership of the church to continuing with the legacies of Prophet Joshua, the new SCOAN’s senior pastor stated that one of the ways the ministry plans to achieve that is by building a strong Godly foundation for the youths, through educational development.

“We are equally determined to progressively mobilise our women and groups in the ministry towards a special relationship with Christ,” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… with T.B Joshua… with T.B Joshua…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… with T.B Joshua…