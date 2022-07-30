Life is US Inc, Don Crucifixto Entertainment team up with TAWI to spread love in Tanzania

The managements of Don Crucifixto Entertainment and Life Is Us Inc have announced their partnership with TAWI Development Organisation to spread love and support humanity in Tanzania.

Life is Us Inc and Don Crucifixto Entertainment are Nigerian based and affiliated organisations providing outreach to other nations, which shows the goodwill of the Nigerian people towards supporting others. Life Is Us Inc is a non-profit organization with it’s headquarters in the US and it’s mission is to empower children around the world while Don Crucifixto Entertainment keeps providing opportunities in the entertainment industry via movies, music, employment around the world.

Meanwhile, after a successful outreach in Nigeria, the United States and United Kingdom, and more, the train heads for Tanzania.

While speaking on the recent development, the Don Crucifixto boss, Tumi Oluyole, said the project was to support humanity accoss the world.

He added: “Life is Us Inc is a universal innovation to reduce child poverty across all areas including health, education etc and consequently Tanzania was chosen after such outreach was made in Nigeria, US, Uk and more. Countries are chosen based on the opportunities we receive from organisation in those countries.

“We will support the Tanzanian people in providing basic necessities such as food, healthcare and also contribute to other infrastructural projects like good water for some areas,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the development organization partnered with TAWI is aimed at “empowering all special groups in the community such as womens, youths, childrens, people with disabilities, older persons,’ said Mr Naswibu Rweyemamu Idrisa, the TAWI Executive Director/Founder.

However, on her own part, the TAWI Co-founder, Ms Sajida Johnson commended the collaborative efforts of Life is Us Inc and Don Crucifixto towards improving the lives and standard of children across the globe.