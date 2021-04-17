‘Life is us’ gives back to the society

A US-based charity organization known as Life Is Us Inc, founded by versatile business and entertainment executive, Tumi Oluyole, has exceedingly given back to society.

During the week, a few members, led by the founder himself, visited some of the less privileged and home of the multi-talented kids, popularly called The Dream Catchers, in Lagos State. They even went as far as the Benin Republic.

LIU’s founder, Tumi, who had arrived in Nigeria some weeks back had planned to visit the country in order to impact lives and ensure that his own people are major beneficiaries of his charity programmes.”

While speaking with newsmen during the weekend, he said: “My team and I feel it was necessary to give back to the society in order for us to have a more responsible and appreciable environment, where people are happy and progressing.”

He added: “Life Is Us Inc has come to stay and will not deviate from its primary focus which is to improve the lives of the less privileged. And we thank God we have been able to visit a few places to start with and it will surely continue till the impact is felt all over the places.”

A few of the places visited are the Nigerian Red Cross for abandoned babies, Life Source Child Development Foundation, Dream Catchers and Village of Djeregbe, Benin Republic.

Not forgetting all others that made the whole outreach a successful and none stressful one for us, likes of Shoetan f. Opeyemi, Joey benks and co.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…‘Life is us’ gives ‘Life is us’ gives

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…‘Life is us’ gives ‘Life is us’ gives