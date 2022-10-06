Life is becoming a living hell in Nigeria ― CAN

The office of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has observed that life is becoming a living in hell in Nigeria as hunger and poverty bite Nigerians.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the 19 Northern states and Abuja, Reverend Yakubu Pam and Sunday Oibe respectively at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of the religious body in Kaduna on Thursday.

The meeting which was presided over by the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, deliberated on a wide range of issues affecting Christians in the north and the state of the nation.

Among the issues deliberated upon including the harsh economic situation in the country which has brought about mass poverty and hunger among millions of Nigeria; the 2023 general elections; insecurity; and the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

The statement observed that “Hunger and poverty in the land as well as weaken economy has thrown millions of Nigerians into abject poverty and hunger.

“Life is becoming a living hell as people struggle to make ends meet. Almost on a daily basis, prices of food and essential items are on the increase.

“Many families can barely get one square meal in a day. There is no denying the fact that there is poverty and hunger in the land.

“The reality on the ground is evident for all to see. Poverty and hunger affect all spheres of life. It fuels criminality and crime; it affects education; it affects quality healthcare.

“Hunger affects citizens’ political choices. Already those who mismanaged the economy are using hunger as a weapon as the 2023 general election approaches.

“We call on governments at all levels to address the problem of poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

On the 2023 election,” We call on Nigerians to ensure that the 2023 elections are conducted under peaceful atmosphere without rancour.

“Election is not war. No politician is worth dying. No one should take the laws into his or her hands. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), should ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a peaceful transition at the end of his tenure in 2023. That is the enduring legacy he will leave behind.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE