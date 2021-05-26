Libya’s stability has implications for Lake Chad basin countries ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, stressed that a stable or unstable Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

Speaking while he hosted Mohammed Younis Menfi, Chairman, Presidential Council of Libya, at the presidential villa, Abuja, he said: “Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us.”

He emphasised that security of Nigeria was number one priority to him, noting that “unless a country or institution is secured, there’s no way you can efficiently manage it.”

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) informed that Buhari was happy that the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja, on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad, and the implications for security in neighbouring countries.

Mohammed Younis Menfi said Libya was fast evolving, “and we now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions.”

He said democratic elections would be held in due course, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture meant that one country could not ignore the other.

“We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements,” Chairman Menfi said.

