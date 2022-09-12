Liberia gets third female chief justice

The Liberian senate has confirmed Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh as the new chief justice. (BBC)

She replaces Francis Saye Korkpor who retires this month after reaching the constitutional limit of 70 years.

Justice Yuoh becomes the third female chief justice in Liberia’s 175 years of existence and the first since 2003.

The judiciary has remained tight-lipped on her age.

She ascends to the top of the judicial system barely 13 months before the next presidential and general elections.

Justice Yuoh was one of two female judges currently in the five-member Supreme Court.

Criminal court judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, a man, has been nominated to replace her at the court.

Liberia’s previous two female chief justices were Frances Johnson Allison and Gloria Musu Scott.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE